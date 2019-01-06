Global Metal Silos Market for Bulk Storage 2019-2023| Increasing Need for Real-Time Monitoring of Grains to Promote Growth| Technavio

The global metal silos market for bulk storage is expected to post a
CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
Technavio predicts the global metal silos market for bulk storage to post a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth of the
construction industry. The growth of the construction industry is one of
the key drivers for the global metal silos market for bulk storage as
the storage of cement is a major application of silos. Factors such as
rapid urbanization and economic developments have increased the need for
residential and commercial buildings during the past decade and it is
expected to grow during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
metal silos market for bulk storage 2019-2023 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing need for real-time
monitoring of grains as one of the key emerging trends in the global
metal silos market for bulk storage:
Global metal silos market for bulk storage:
Increasing need for real-time monitoring of grains
End-users such as farmers, farming organizations. and others need to
ensure the safety of grains stored in the grain-storage silos. This
increases the need for real-time monitoring systems in the grain storage
silos as these systems will helps end-users to monitor grain conditions
frequently, thus improving storage optimization and prevent loss.
“Manufacturers of grain storage silos are also concentrating on
installing improved features in their grain storage silos. The need for
real-time monitoring of crops encourages manufacturers to partner with
other technology providers to install monitoring systems in the
grain-storage silo. The grain monitoring systems help to remotely
monitor and manage real-time conditions of stored grain in storage
silos. As most of the vendors face several challenges in monitoring the
grains in real time, this innovation will be a key driver for the market
in the future,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
agricultural equipment.
Global metal silos market for bulk storage:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global metal silos market for
bulk storage by the application (agriculture and industrial) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The agriculture segment held the largest market share in 2018,
accounting for over 70% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
