Global Metalworking Fluids Market Analysis Report 2018: Upsurge in the Use of MWFs in Heavy Machinery and Automotive Applications - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Metalworking
Fluids Market Analysis Report By Product (Mineral, Synthetic,
Bio-based), By Application, By End Use (Machinery, Transportation
Equipment, Metal Fabrication), By Industrial End-Use, And Segment
Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global metalworking fluids market size is projected to reach USD
14.54 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast
period.
The market is poised to witness an upsurge in the use of metalworking
fluids (MWFs) in heavy machinery and automotive applications owing to
growing production of sophisticated machines and components. The market
is characterized by competitive pricing strategies due to increasing
number of medium- and small-scale suppliers.
Demand for synthetic fluids is anticipated to experience sharp rise
owing to their superior properties such as excellent surface finishing
and increased tool life. Mineral-based oil is a traditionally used MWF
and accounted for a volume share of 46.13% in 2017. It can be produced
in large quantities owing to abundant availability, easy accessibility,
and cost-effectiveness.
Biobased metalworking fluids are likely to witness steady growth in
Europe on account of presence of stringent government legislation. For
instance, REACH, a European legislation, requires MWF manufacturers to
substitute harmful chemicals such as boron, formaldehyde, and
chlorinated paraffins with environment-friendly alternatives. In order
to comply with the European legislation norms, manufacturers are focused
on producing MWFs that are free of boron, formaldehyde, and short- &
medium-chain chlorinated paraffins. However, high cost of biobased
products can pose a challenge to industry growth during the forecast
period.
In 2017, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market owing to existence
of a significant consumer base, primarily in China and India. Globally,
production of metals such as titanium and aluminum was dominated by
China in 2017. Rising production of aluminum in China, due to production
capacity expansion by several manufacturers, is expected to trigger the
demand for metalworking fluids over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Metalworking Fluids: Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4 Metalworking Fluids: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Metalworking Fluids: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Metalworking Fluids: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Metalworking Fluids: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 8 Metalworking Fluids: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10 Metalworking Fluids: Manufacturers Company Profiles
-
AMADA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
-
Ashok Leyland
-
Carraro S.p.A.
-
Caterpillar
-
Cummins, Inc.
-
Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation
-
Deere & Company
-
Doosan Infracore
-
EVS Metal
-
Komatsu Ltd.
-
Merrill Technologies Group
-
Sandvik AB
-
Schuler AG
-
Shenyang Machine Tools Co., Ltd.
-
Special Products & Mfg., Inc.
-
TRUMPF
-
Vernet Behringer
-
Weiss GmbH
-
Triton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
