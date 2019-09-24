Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 1.3 Billion by 2026

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 922.2 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market:

Key players in the market are involved in expanding indication of approved drugs. For instance, in 2016, Allergan plc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to update the label of Dalvance (dalbavancin) for injection. The updated label will include a single dose administered as a 30-minute intravenous (IV) infusion of DALVANCE for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) caused by designated susceptible Gram-positive bacteria in adults, including infections caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Such factors are expected to drive growth of the methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market.

Moreover, approvals and launches of affordable generic medications is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received the final approval from the U.S. FDA for a generic version of anti-bacterial drug Zyvox. Moreover, in 2015, Allergan plc received the U.S. FDA approval for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to update the label of Teflaro (ceftaroline fosamil) for treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

Furthermore, initiatives taken by government and private organizations for development of novel MRSA drugs are expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in 2017, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics (CFFT), a non-profit drug discovery and development subsidiary of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, awarded US$ 5 million to Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, for developing AeroVanc, vancomycin hydrochloride inhalation powder, intended to treat MRSA lung infection in individuals with cystic fibrosis.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to a larger patient pool and increasing number of expansion strategies by market players to increase their presence in the region. For instance, in 2017, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. entered into a licensed agreement with Shenzhen China Resources Gosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for expansion of Basilea's antibiotic Zevtera, broad spectrum anti-bacterial, which can address MRSA in China, Hong Kong, and Macao

Key Market Takeaways:

The global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2018–2026) owing to increasing research and development activities for treatment of infections associated with methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Among drug class segment, the glycopeptides and lipoglycopeptides segment is expected to show significant growth, owing to increasing focus of manufacturers on development of advanced drugs in this class. Dalbavancin (Dalvance), Oritavancin (Orbactiv), Teicoplanin, Telavancin (Vibativ), and Vancomycin are some of the available glycopeptide and lipoglycopeptide drugs in the market. Moreover, in 2017, Cardiome Pharma Corp. launched Xydalba in Sweden, Finland, and the Republic of Ireland. Xydalba is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSIs) in adults.

Major players operating in the global methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market include Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Allergan Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ltd., Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics Plc. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Debiopharm International S.A., and Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Report Segmentation:

Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market, By Drug Class: Glycopeptides and Lipoglycopeptides Oxazolidinones Lipopeptides Cephalosporin Tetracycline Others

Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) Drugs market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market, By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

