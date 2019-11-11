Log in
Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

11/11/2019 | 01:01pm EST

The methyl methacrylate adhesives market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005396/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global methyle methacrylate adhesives market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The superior performance and characteristics of methyl methacrylate adhesives is a major factor behind the methyl methacrylate adhesives market growth. The preference for methyl methacrylate (MMA) adhesives has increased significantly across several end-user industries including marine, transportation, and construction. This is mainly due to attributes such as high bond strength, better impact resistance, and ease of use. The polymers of methyl methacrylate adhesives exhibit high crosslinking at room temperature which enhances their chemical resistance and strength.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30690

As per Technavio, the increasing preference for renewable energy will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market: Increasing Preference for Renewable Energy

The preference for renewable energy over fossil fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is driving the growth of the wind energy market. Methyl methacrylate adhesives are used for bonding composite material for nacelle assemblies, turbine rotor blades, towers, gearboxes, and other parts. Thus, the increasing preference for renewable wind energy is fueling the growth of the methyl methacrylate adhesives market.

“Other factors such as the increasing in R&D activities and stringent automobile fuel emission standards will have a significant impact on the growth of the methyl methacrylate adhesives market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the methyl methacrylate adhesives market by end-user (automotive and transportation, construction, marine, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa).

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the methyl methacrylate adhesives market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the increase in automotive manufacturing plants; growth of end-user industries, such as automobile, construction, and marine industries; and government support and initiatives to construct residential buildings.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
