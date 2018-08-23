Global Microgrid Market Report 2018: Companies' Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Microgrid Market - Companies' Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global microgrid market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increased demand of automated grid systems, reduction in carbon footprint, advancement in microgrid connectivity by integration of IoT, and benefits of low cost and clean energy storage.

The key market players for global microgrid market are listed below:

ABB

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Advanced Microgrid Solutions

Caterpillar Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Exelon Corporation

Green Energy Corp.

Homer Energy LLC

Microgrid Energy

Pareto Energy

Power Analytics Corporation

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Tesla Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Global Microgrid Market, by Grid Type

7 Global Microgrid Market, by Connectivity

8 Global Microgrid Market, by Offering

9 Global Microgrid Market, by Vertical

10 Global Microgrid Market, by Power Source

11 Global Microgrid Market, by Geography

12 Global Microgrid Market, Company Landscape

13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lnh6vm/global_microgrid?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005639/en/