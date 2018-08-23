Global Microgrid Market Report 2018: Companies' Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Microgrid Market - Companies' Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and
Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global microgrid market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the
forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base
year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increased
demand of automated grid systems, reduction in carbon footprint,
advancement in microgrid connectivity by integration of IoT, and
benefits of low cost and clean energy storage.
The key market players for global microgrid market are listed
below:
-
ABB
-
General Electric Company
-
Siemens AG
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Eaton Corporation PLC
-
Advanced Microgrid Solutions
-
Caterpillar Inc.
-
Chevron Corporation
-
Cummins Inc.
-
Exelon Corporation
-
Green Energy Corp.
-
Homer Energy LLC
-
Microgrid Energy
-
Pareto Energy
-
Power Analytics Corporation
-
S&C Electric Company
-
Schneider Electric
-
Tesla Inc.
-
Toshiba Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Global Microgrid Market, by Grid Type
7 Global Microgrid Market, by Connectivity
8 Global Microgrid Market, by Offering
9 Global Microgrid Market, by Vertical
10 Global Microgrid Market, by Power Source
11 Global Microgrid Market, by Geography
12 Global Microgrid Market, Company Landscape
13 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lnh6vm/global_microgrid?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005639/en/