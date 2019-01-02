Global Military Battery Market 2018-2022 | Wearable Devices for Military Operations to Drive Growth | Technavio

The global military battery market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190101005055/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global military battery market for the period 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the decline in Li-ion battery prices. Lithium is a light metal with high energy density and large electrochemical potential when compared with other metals. The chemical reaction in Li-ion batteries produces electrical energy that is used as backup power for battery-powered applications.

This market research report on the global military battery market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the wearable devices for military operations as one of the key emerging trends in the global military battery market:

Global military battery market: Wearable devices for military operations

One of the most important aspects of military operations is communication. Generally, military personnel carries battery-powered equipment to update the activities and progress during their missions. Batteries are specifically designed to power the communication equipment used, and the personnel needs to carry these batteries in bulk at the start of their missions, which adds up to the overall weight.

“Technological improvements include the incorporation of communication devices into the body armor worn by the personnel. Companies are currently providing military-grade batteries to power these wearables. Hence, OEMs are designing equipment providing hands-free communication systems instead of hand-held devices. Such advances in military equipment will drive the growth of the military battery market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on energy storage.

Global military battery market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global military battery market by technology (rechargeable and non-rechargeable) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The rechargeable segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 77% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 39%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190101005055/en/