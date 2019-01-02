Global Military Battery Market 2018-2022 | Wearable Devices for Military Operations to Drive Growth | Technavio

The global military battery market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the decline in Li-ion
battery prices. Lithium is a light metal with high energy density and
large electrochemical potential when compared with other metals. The
chemical reaction in Li-ion batteries produces electrical energy that is
used as backup power for battery-powered applications.
This market research report on the global
military battery market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the wearable devices for military
operations as one of the key emerging trends in the global military
battery market:
Global military battery market: Wearable
devices for military operations
One of the most important aspects of military operations is
communication. Generally, military personnel carries battery-powered
equipment to update the activities and progress during their missions.
Batteries are specifically designed to power the communication equipment
used, and the personnel needs to carry these batteries in bulk at the
start of their missions, which adds up to the overall weight.
“Technological improvements include the incorporation of
communication devices into the body armor worn by the personnel.
Companies are currently providing military-grade batteries to power
these wearables. Hence, OEMs are designing equipment providing
hands-free communication systems instead of hand-held devices. Such
advances in military equipment will drive the growth of the military
battery market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on energy storage.
Global military battery market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global military battery market
by technology (rechargeable and non-rechargeable) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The rechargeable segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 77% of the market. This technology segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 39%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.
