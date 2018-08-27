Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

The "The Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2018-2028 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for vetronics, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The increasing complexities in modern day war techniques have resulted in a heightened requirement for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) activities, which has resulted in several key defense spenders to invest heavily in the research and development of ISR systems, such as thermal sights, infrared vision systems, and laser target designators.

The rising demand for new sighting devices as well as infrared cameras and thermal imaging systems is therefore contributing significantly to the growth of the global military vetronics systems market.

Scope

  • The Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market, valued at US$2.3 billion in 2018, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.78% over the 2018-2028 period, to reach US$3.4 billion by 2028.
  • The market consists of three categories: ISR Systems, Vehicle Protection Systems and C4 Systems. The market is expected to be dominated by the ISR Systems segment, which is expected to account for 52.6% of the market, followed by vehicle protection systems and C4 Systems with shares of 26.4% and 21.1%, respectively.
  • The North America region is forecasted to dominate the sector with a share of 29.9%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with shares of 28.74% and 19%, respectively

Companies Mentioned

  • Thales Group
  • SAAB A.B.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd
  • Oshkosh Corporation
  • General Electric Company
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • BAE Systems PLC
  • Ultra Electronics Ltd
  • The Raytheon Company
  • Safran
  • FLIR System

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/27gclj/global_military?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46pEL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Golan Heights stream closed to waders over E. coli fears
AQ
04:46pVenezuelan Defense Industry Report 2018 - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:45pXXL ASA : - Purchase own shares
AQ
04:45pThe American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) announce official launch of Blackboard, Inc.
GL
04:42pBANK OF AMERICA : Chicago Marathon Welcomes Strong American Field to Contend for the Crown at the 41st Annual Event
PU
04:42pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank-brownsville promotes karen peña
PU
04:42pMexico, U.S. Expected to Announce Bilateral Nafta Deal Soon--Update
DJ
04:41pMONDAY 8/27 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Lila, flmn
AQ
04:41pBanks net position in the Riksbank
GL
04:40pGLOBAL MILITARY SIMULATION AND VIRTUAL TRAINING MARKET 2018-2028 : Cumulative Market Expected to Reach $128 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
3Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private
4IQIYI INC : IQIYI : Announces Partnership with Ctrip to Bring Exclusive Travel Benefits to Premium Members
5CLAVISTER HOLDING AB : CLAVISTER: Senior Management and Key Individuals Invest in Incentive Programs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.