Global Milking Robot Market 2018-2022| Adoption of Technology Drives Growth| Technavio

Technavio’s global milking robot market research report forecasts the
market to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
The improvement in sensors used in milking robots will be one of the
major trends in the global
milking robot market during 2018-2022. Advanced sensors
are expected to be incorporated into milking robots to ensure that the
quality of milk is regulated. There will be an increase in the adoption
of milking robots equipped with smart sensors during the forecast
period. These sensors will analyze milk quality and identify
abnormalities based on parameters such as conductivity, composition, and
cell count.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global
milking robot market is the adoption of technology to combat skill
shortages:
Global milking robot market: Adoption of
technology to combat skill shortages
The milking of herds by robots has around 5%-10% more productivity when
compared with traditional milking process. The robotic systems such as
multiple stall and rotary units can handle several animals, which helps
in enhancing the productivity and yield. The milk production and labor
charges are the key cost drivers, controlling which can help in
enhancing the business outcome for the dairy industry.
According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “The adoption of
milking robots is expected to be driven by rising labor costs and the
growing demand for food. Owing to the current situation in the labor
market, there is an increase in the demand for milking staff to meet the
milking demand, particularly in industrialized countries. Hence, to meet
the hygiene conditions, increase productivity, and achieve cost
efficiency, more dairy farms are expected to adopt milking robots.”
Global milking robot market: Segmentation
analysis
This global milking robot market analysis report provides market
segmentation by product (standalone units, multiple stall units, and
rotary units) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Of the three major products, the standalone units segment held the
largest milking robot market share in 2017, contributing to nearly 43%
of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market
throughout the forecast period.
The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for more than 45% share. It was followed by the Americas and APAC
respectively. The EMEA region is expected to dominate the market
throughout the period 2018-2022.
