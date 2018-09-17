Global Mineral Cosmetics Market 2018-2022 | Increase in Online Retailing to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global mineral cosmetics market is expected to post a CAGR of close
to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing awareness
about the benefits of natural cosmetics. Synthetic makeup products are
associated with side effects as they contain preservatives and other
harsh chemicals that may cause irritation or even hormonal disruptions.
Currently, consumers are seeking effective and natural ways to address
skin problems. Mineral cosmetics protect the skin from harsh free
radicals and these products are also eco-friendly. The growing awareness
about the benefits of mineral cosmetics will boost the market’s growth.
This market research report on the global
mineral cosmetics market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights increasing online retailing as one
of the key emerging trends in the global mineral cosmetics market:
Global mineral cosmetics market: Increasing
online retailing
The growing penetration of the internet and high availability of smart
gadgets has increased consumer access to online shopping platforms.
Retailers utilize online platforms to expand their geographical reach
and consumer base. Therefore, the convenience of online shopping and
improved security features of e-commerce platforms will boost the growth
of the online cosmetics market.
“The growth of the global cosmetics market is supported by regular
innovations based on the changing preference of consumers. There is a
growing demand for cosmetics that address multiple skin and hair
concerns within a minimal time span. Therefore, vendors are focusing on
expanding their existing product lines by introducing new premium
cosmetics as per customer requirements. With rising disposable income
consumers tend to spend more on non-essential items such as premium
cosmetics, including mineral cosmetics,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on cosmetics and toiletry.
Global mineral cosmetics market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global mineral cosmetics market
by product (makeup, skincare, haircare), by end-user (online
distribution channel and offline distribution channel) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 37%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental
growth.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
