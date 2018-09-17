Global Mineral Cosmetics Market 2018-2022 | Increase in Online Retailing to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global mineral cosmetics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics. Synthetic makeup products are associated with side effects as they contain preservatives and other harsh chemicals that may cause irritation or even hormonal disruptions. Currently, consumers are seeking effective and natural ways to address skin problems. Mineral cosmetics protect the skin from harsh free radicals and these products are also eco-friendly. The growing awareness about the benefits of mineral cosmetics will boost the market’s growth.

This market research report on the global mineral cosmetics market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights increasing online retailing as one of the key emerging trends in the global mineral cosmetics market:

Global mineral cosmetics market: Increasing online retailing

The growing penetration of the internet and high availability of smart gadgets has increased consumer access to online shopping platforms. Retailers utilize online platforms to expand their geographical reach and consumer base. Therefore, the convenience of online shopping and improved security features of e-commerce platforms will boost the growth of the online cosmetics market.

“The growth of the global cosmetics market is supported by regular innovations based on the changing preference of consumers. There is a growing demand for cosmetics that address multiple skin and hair concerns within a minimal time span. Therefore, vendors are focusing on expanding their existing product lines by introducing new premium cosmetics as per customer requirements. With rising disposable income consumers tend to spend more on non-essential items such as premium cosmetics, including mineral cosmetics,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on cosmetics and toiletry.

Global mineral cosmetics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global mineral cosmetics market by product (makeup, skincare, haircare), by end-user (online distribution channel and offline distribution channel) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 37%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth.

