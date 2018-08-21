Global Mineral Wool Markets, 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mineral
Wool Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts
The report predicts the global mineral wool market to grow with a CAGR
of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
Mineral wool has very unique properties, that no other insulation
material can provide as ability to save energy, minimize pollution,
combat noise, reduce the risk of fire and protect life and property in
the event of fire. Due to its unique properties, the demand for mineral
wool market is growing globally.
The most important driving force behind the ongoing innovation of
mineral wool products is the high demand for thermal insulation. The
building materials using glass wool insulation consistently has proven
it the most cost effective solution. This has increased the demand for
heat insulation products for the industrial applications to avoid heat
loss and save energy.
There is increasing demand of acoustical insulation in the residential
and commercial building all over the world. Furthermore, ongoing
research and development initiatives to make mineral fiber more
innovative and more applicable to consumers, is also a factor for the
growth of the market globally.
Due to some health issues as workplace exposure limits to workers, and
standardization issues, every government has separate laws related to
mineral wool production and sale, hence MNCs involved in this business
have to follow its host country's rule for business.
The abundance availability of raw materials, and growing building and
construction sector especially in developing countries as India and
China, is expected to provide a better opportunity for the market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Mineral Wool Market Overview
4. Global Mineral Wool Market by Type
5. Global Mineral Wool Market by End-Products
6. Global Mineral Wool Market by Applications
7. Global Mineral Wool Market by End-User
8. Global Mineral Wool Market by Region 2018-2024
9. Companies Covered
-
Johns Manville Inc.
-
Knauf Insulation GmbH
-
Owens Corning
-
Paroc
-
Rockwool International A/S
-
Saint-Gobain
-
Uralita SA
-
Izocam
-
USG
-
Poly Glass Fiber Insulation
