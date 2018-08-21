Log in
Global Mineral Wool Markets, 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/21/2018 | 07:11pm CEST

The "Mineral Wool Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global mineral wool market to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Mineral wool has very unique properties, that no other insulation material can provide as ability to save energy, minimize pollution, combat noise, reduce the risk of fire and protect life and property in the event of fire. Due to its unique properties, the demand for mineral wool market is growing globally.

The most important driving force behind the ongoing innovation of mineral wool products is the high demand for thermal insulation. The building materials using glass wool insulation consistently has proven it the most cost effective solution. This has increased the demand for heat insulation products for the industrial applications to avoid heat loss and save energy.

There is increasing demand of acoustical insulation in the residential and commercial building all over the world. Furthermore, ongoing research and development initiatives to make mineral fiber more innovative and more applicable to consumers, is also a factor for the growth of the market globally.

Due to some health issues as workplace exposure limits to workers, and standardization issues, every government has separate laws related to mineral wool production and sale, hence MNCs involved in this business have to follow its host country's rule for business.

The abundance availability of raw materials, and growing building and construction sector especially in developing countries as India and China, is expected to provide a better opportunity for the market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Mineral Wool Market Overview

4. Global Mineral Wool Market by Type

5. Global Mineral Wool Market by End-Products

6. Global Mineral Wool Market by Applications

7. Global Mineral Wool Market by End-User

8. Global Mineral Wool Market by Region 2018-2024

9. Companies Covered

  • Johns Manville Inc.
  • Knauf Insulation GmbH
  • Owens Corning
  • Paroc
  • Rockwool International A/S
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Uralita SA
  • Izocam
  • USG
  • Poly Glass Fiber Insulation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3l585z/global_mineral?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
