Global Mixed Reality Market Growth, Trend and Forecast (2018-2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

The "Global Mixed Reality Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mixed reality market is expected to record a CAGR of about 70.20%, over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The mixed reality market has been segmented based on device type, into wired head-mounted display device and wireless head-mounted display device.

By type of component, the market studied has been segmented into hardware and software.

By end-user industry, the market studied has been segmented into healthcare, defense and aerospace, industrial, and gaming and entertainment.

The regional landscape of the report includes - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Highlights

  • Booming High-end Consumer Electronics Market
  • The Gaming and Entertainment Segment Poised to Witness the Fastest Growth
  • North America Accounts for the Largest Market Share

Recent Developments

March 2018: A new Windows 10 preview was delivered to the fast ring, incorporated with a few interesting changes, with respect to privacy. Build 17115 (Redstone 4) also offers a few major milestones on 'Windows Mixed Reality,' according to Microsoft. At the top of the list of improvements is a new environment for users, to virtually wander around. In addition to the existing Cliff House, users can experience Skyloft, which offers an impressive city view (as opposed to the former's ocean outlook).

Other important changes have been implemented on the SteamVR front, including the introduction of haptic feedback, for the motion controllers in SteamVR games. In addition, general performance levels have been improved in these games, with Microsoft managing to tune things to use a significantly lower' amount of video RAM.

Microsoft indicated that live video preview in the 'Mixed Reality Portal' was also fine-tuned, to run more smoothly. Further, the company has updated its automatic performance settings, to provide an optimized experience for mixed reality addicts.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • Microsoft Inc.
  • Magic Leap Inc.
  • Eon Reality
  • Canon Technology
  • Atheer Inc.
  • Meta Company
  • Daqri LLC
  • Infinity Ar
  • Seiko Epson Corporation
  • Layar B.V.

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future Outlook of Mixed Reality Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bfc4t3/global_mixed?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
