Global Mobile Advertising Market Outlook 2017-2026 by Solution, Category, Type of Advertising, Application, Device & Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mobile
Advertising - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Global Mobile Advertising market accounted for $30.98
billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $214.75 billion by 2026 growing
at a CAGR of 24.0%.
Increased awareness, uptake in smart phones and tablets, as well as the
fusion of consumer behaviour on computers and mobile devices are the
major factors favouring the market growth. However, heavy investment in
new methods and the security risks associated with use of personal
devices are some restraining factors for the market.
Mobile advertising includes search, social, programmatic and video ads.
Mobile advertising means transferring of digital advertising content to
mobile device users. It is cost-effective and highly targeted towards a
specific group of mobile users. Mobile advertisers have realized the
opportunities to use the mobile channel to reach the mass audience or an
individual virtually from anywhere and anytime. Now, advertisers have
more knowledge about their clients than ever before, which increases the
effectiveness of a marketing campaign. Further, it enables advertisers
to personalize and customize advertising for mobile users.
Based on Type of Advertising, Search advertising segment commanded
considerable market share as it is mainly chosen by the industries such
as Banking, IT, and FMCG. It offers an opportunity to place online
advertisements on the webpage that shows results from search queries;
however this type is majorly adopted by advertisers. In terms of
geography, North America commanded the largest market share with U.S.
being the major revenue contributor. Asia Pacific is expected to be the
fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to increased usage
of internet by consumers in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Solution
6 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Category
7 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Type of Advertising
8 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Application
9 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Device
10 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
12 Company Profiling
-
Apple Inc.
-
Google, Inc.
-
SAP SE
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
Yahoo! Inc.
-
Facebook Inc.
-
Nokia
-
AOL
-
Flytxt
-
Inmobi
-
Millenial Media
-
MoPub Inc.
-
Tune, Inc.
-
GoWide
-
AdColony, Inc.
-
Yeahmobi
-
PassionTeck
-
Digital Turbine, Inc.
-
GumGum Inc
-
Chartboost
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3bv2d6/global_mobile?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005657/en/