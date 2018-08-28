Global Mobile Advertising Market Outlook 2017-2026 by Solution, Category, Type of Advertising, Application, Device & Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mobile Advertising - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Global Mobile Advertising market accounted for $30.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $214.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 24.0%.

Increased awareness, uptake in smart phones and tablets, as well as the fusion of consumer behaviour on computers and mobile devices are the major factors favouring the market growth. However, heavy investment in new methods and the security risks associated with use of personal devices are some restraining factors for the market.

Mobile advertising includes search, social, programmatic and video ads. Mobile advertising means transferring of digital advertising content to mobile device users. It is cost-effective and highly targeted towards a specific group of mobile users. Mobile advertisers have realized the opportunities to use the mobile channel to reach the mass audience or an individual virtually from anywhere and anytime. Now, advertisers have more knowledge about their clients than ever before, which increases the effectiveness of a marketing campaign. Further, it enables advertisers to personalize and customize advertising for mobile users.

Based on Type of Advertising, Search advertising segment commanded considerable market share as it is mainly chosen by the industries such as Banking, IT, and FMCG. It offers an opportunity to place online advertisements on the webpage that shows results from search queries; however this type is majorly adopted by advertisers. In terms of geography, North America commanded the largest market share with U.S. being the major revenue contributor. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to increased usage of internet by consumers in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Solution

6 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Category

7 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Type of Advertising

8 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Application

9 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Device

10 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

Apple Inc.

Google, Inc.

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Yahoo! Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Nokia

AOL

Flytxt

Inmobi

Millenial Media

MoPub Inc.

Tune, Inc.

GoWide

AdColony, Inc.

Yeahmobi

PassionTeck

Digital Turbine, Inc.

GumGum Inc

Chartboost

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3bv2d6/global_mobile?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005657/en/