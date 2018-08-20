Log in
Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market Outlook to 2023: A $9.2 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/20/2018 | 02:54pm CEST

The "Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mobile Anti-Malware market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period (2018-2023), to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2023.

Over the past decade, malware has been the most significant risk for mobile users. Trojans are hard to identify, and boast a variety of capabilities, and have been prevalent among cybercriminals. Also, adoption of smart phones is quickly outpacing other home gadgets. It is estimated that more than six billion cell phones will be active on the planet by 2020.

Furthermore, a growth in BYOD initiatives across enterprises, which allows users to use their mobile devices for the official purposes has emerged as a challenge for the cyber security officials, as theft of the official data through malware campaigns can be catastrophic for both the employee as well as the organization. Thus, the proliferation of BYOD trend acts as driver for the mobile anti-malware market. However, lack of awareness about such solutions can act as a challenge to this market.

Key Highlights

  • Rising Demand in Android Based OS Devices to Augment the Market Growth
  • Asia-Pacific Expected to Adopt Anti-Malware Solutions at a Rapid Pace

Developments in Mobile Anti-Malware Market

  • September 2017 - Zimperium announced z9 as a mobile anti-malware solution. It is a machine learning-based engine capable of detecting previously unknown mobile malware on-device without the delays and risks of cloud-based lookups.
  • September 2017 - Singapore based telecom operator M1 unveiled a service to help smartphone users protect their devices against malware.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Mobile Anti-Malware Market Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Mobile Anti-Malware Market Dynamics

5. Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • AO Kaspersky Lab
  • Avast Software S.R.O.
  • Bitdefender
  • Lookout Inc.
  • Malwarebytes Corporation Inc.
  • Mcafee Inc.
  • Sophos Ltd.
  • Symantec Corporation

7. Future Outlook of Mobile Anti-Malware Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zrpfjk/global_mobile?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
