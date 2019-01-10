Global Mobile Communication Antenna Market 2019-2023 | Key Insights | Technavio

The global mobile communication antenna market is expected to post a
CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due
to a decline in the year-over-year growth.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing deployment
of LTE networks. Network service providers are compelled to increase
their investments in LTE network infrastructure due to the increasing
demand for high-speed networks, which are achieved by increasing the
bandwidth of network delivery. The growing demand for wired and wireless
communication standards can be attributed to the increasing mobile data
traffic due to the implementation of automation across different
industries. This is leading to the deployment of LTE base stations to
provide a larger coverage area and high-speed connectivity along with
low latency.
As per Technavio, development of 5G networks will have a positive impact
on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the
forecast period. This global
mobile communication antenna market 2019-2023 research report
also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global mobile communication antenna market:
Development of 5G networks
Globally, there has been an increase in the development of 5G
technology. 5G networks are an incumbent technology that supports
network speeds, which are over 1,000 times faster when compared to
current 4G networks. 5G networks will enable high network bandwidth,
which will lead to faster connection of all the network devices in the
network. 5G networks will employ extremely high frequencies and mmWaves
for network communications.
“In the area of their deployment, 5G networks can enable high network
speeds and dense network connections, and lead to increased use and
real-time control of various loT devices in smart industries and smart
homes. Therefore, there has been an increase in focus on the development
of 5G networks worldwide,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
research on IT hardware.
Global mobile communication antenna market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global mobile communication
antenna market by product (macrocells and small cells) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The macrocells segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting
for over 69% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate
the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 41%. This region
is expected to dominate the market through 2023.
