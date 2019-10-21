Global Mobile Substation Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With ABB and CG (Avantha Group) | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global mobile substation market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 309.71 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 126-page report with TOC on “Mobile Substation Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Industrial and Commercial), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023.”

The market is driven by the need for substations in oil and gas fields located in remote areas. In addition, the rise in demand for solar and wind power is anticipated to boost the growth of the mobile substation market.

Mobile substations offer flexibility for oil and gas operators to quickly move from one location to another. They also help streamline the decommissioning process of infrastructure used in offshore oil and gas production, thereby reducing operational costs for oil and gas operators. New regulations have made it mandatory for oil and gas operators to fast-track the decommissioning of offshore oil and gas infrastructure, which has been idle for a long time. These factors are expected to drive the demand for mobile substations during the forecast period.

Major Five Mobile Substation Companies:

ABB

ABB operates its business across segments such as electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grids. The company offers trailers/semi-trailers, skid mounted, containerized, and rail-wagons for mobile substations.

CG (Avantha Group)

CG (Avantha Group) operates its business across two segments, namely power systems and industrial systems. The company offers mobile power substations with power ratings up to 80MVA and 245KV.

Eaton

Eaton operates its business across segments such as electrical products and electrical systems and services, hydraulics, aerospace, and vehicle. The company offers Modular Integrated Transportable Substation (MITS) under mobile stations.

General Electric

General Electric operates its business across segments such as power, aviation, lighting, renewable energy, healthcare, oil and gas, transportation, and capital. The company offers trailers and containerized and skid mobile substations.

Siemens

Siemens operates its business across various segments including power and gas, energy management, building technologies, mobility, digital factory, process industries and drives, financial services, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company offers trailers and semi-trailers under mobile substations.

Mobile Substation End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Industrial

Commercial

Mobile Substation Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

