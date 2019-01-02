Global Modular Kitchen Appliances Market 2019-2023 | Technological Innovations and Product Line Extensions Leading to Product Premiumization to Boost the Demand | Technavio

The global modular kitchen appliances market 2019-2023 is expected to
post a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190101005056/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global modular kitchen appliances market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is technological
innovations and product line extensions leading to product
premiumization. With the use of new technological innovation in modular
kitchen space, manufacturers have come up with innovative products in
terms of design, build quality, features, and smart connectivity. Also,
vendors operating in the global modular kitchen appliances market
regularly engage in R&D and technological innovation to sustain their
presence in a hypercompetitive market environment. Thus, all these
factors are expected to drive the growth of the market.
This market research report on the global
modular kitchen appliances market 2019-2023 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the rising adoption of smart
appliances for modular kitchen as one of the key emerging trends in the
global modular kitchen appliances market:
Global modular kitchen appliances market:
Rising adoption of smart appliances for modular kitchen
The growing demand of smart appliances for modular kitchen and other
advanced and innovative products offers tremendous potential for vendors
to introduce smart modular kitchen appliances. The increasing demand for
such smart appliances for modular kitchen is attributed to their
user-friendly interface, advanced features, and aesthetic design. The
advanced features of the smart modular kitchen appliances give them a
competitive edge over the conventional appliances, which is expected to
fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
“Samsung Electronics offers a gas cooktop with 22K BTU dual power
burner, which can be easily connected to Wi-Fi. The smart modular
kitchen appliances are equipped with features such as energy star
certified, hassle-free maintenance, alert system and remote control to
enhance the comfort of users,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global modular kitchen appliances market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global modular kitchen
appliances market by product (built-in cooktop, built-in cooker hood,
built-in refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, and built-in microwave oven)
and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
EMEA led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 45%,
followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The dominance of the
Americas can be attributed to the technological innovations and product
line extensions leading to product premiumization and suitability for
small studio apartments with easy access and lifestyle designing.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190101005056/en/