Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market 2018-2022| Growing Popularity of Recycled Packaging to Boost Demand| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 04:36pm CET

Technavio analysts forecast the global molded fiber packaging market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005189/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global molded fiber packaging market fro ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global molded fiber packaging market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising demand for paper based packaging is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global molded fiber packaging market 2018-2022. Modeled fiber is used to manufacture disposable packaging materials such as disposable trays and cups for the food sector. Food manufacturers are looking for packaging solutions that are biodegradable and recyclable along with having an extended shelf life and superior barrier properties. The use of pulp in molded fiber for packaging applications is growing at a steady rate.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global molded fiber packaging market is the growing popularity of recycled packaging:

Global molded fiber packaging market: Growing popularity of recycled packaging

Various consumer goods companies have shifted from traditional recyclable packaging such as glass. metal, and others to flexible recyclables such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polyimide (PA) films and molded fibers, over the past few decades. Similarly, there has been a rise in health concerns due to the pollution caused by the mismanagement of packaging waste around the world. Plastic has been a major contributor to the increasing environmental and health concerns as it is one of the most common materials used in packaging.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging, “As plastics are made from the by-products of crude oil and natural gases, most of them are non-bio degradable. Thus, the food inside the packets may get contaminated with hazardous elements when plastic packets are not treated effectively, which can raise health concerns. Also, plastic packs add to the hazardous accumulation of landfills.”

Global molded fiber packaging market: Segmentation analysis

The global molded fiber packaging market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (food and beverage, consumer durables and electronic goods, automotive packaging, and home and personal care products), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The food and beverage segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 53% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 and the region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:16pIronwood Pharmaceuticals Picks AstraZeneca Executive to Be Next CEO
DJ
05:16pTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : China Bites Apple; Cargo Lost at Sea; Leasing into Freighters
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05:14pBURFORD CAPITAL : TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings
PU
05:14pAN INTRODUCTION TO APACHE AIRFLOW AND TALEND : Orchestrate your Containerized Data Integration and Big Data Jobs
PU
05:14pCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Acquires High-Profile Industrial/Office Brokerage Firm in Palm Beach County
PU
05:14pOI EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL : Aviso aos Detentores de ADS*
PU
05:14pBUSTING GENERATIONAL MYTHS : Cross-Generational Intelligence at SAP
PU
05:14pCHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS : Company Information Sheet (GEM) Company Information Sheet (42KB, PDF)
PU
05:14pCHINA TECHNOLOGY SOLAR POWER HLDGS : Next Day Disclosure Returns - Next Day Disclosure Return (212KB, PDF)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
3Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
4NETFLIX : NETFLIX : New Netflix CFO to Tackle Cash-Flow Issues
5ZTE CORPORATION : Chinese phone maker Huawei punishes employees for iPhone tweet blunder

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.