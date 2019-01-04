Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market 2018-2022| Growing Popularity of Recycled Packaging to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global molded fiber packaging market to grow at a
CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report.
The rising demand for paper based packaging is one of the major trends
being witnessed in the global
molded fiber packaging market 2018-2022. Modeled fiber is used
to manufacture disposable packaging materials such as disposable trays
and cups for the food sector. Food manufacturers are looking for
packaging solutions that are biodegradable and recyclable along with
having an extended shelf life and superior barrier properties. The use
of pulp in molded fiber for packaging applications is growing at a
steady rate.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global molded fiber packaging market is the growing
popularity of recycled packaging:
Global molded fiber packaging market: Growing
popularity of recycled packaging
Various consumer goods companies have shifted from traditional
recyclable packaging such as glass. metal, and others to flexible
recyclables such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polyimide
(PA) films and molded fibers, over the past few decades. Similarly,
there has been a rise in health concerns due to the pollution caused by
the mismanagement of packaging waste around the world. Plastic has been
a major contributor to the increasing environmental and health concerns
as it is one of the most common materials used in packaging.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging,
“As plastics are made from the by-products of crude oil and natural
gases, most of them are non-bio degradable. Thus, the food inside the
packets may get contaminated with hazardous elements when plastic
packets are not treated effectively, which can raise health concerns.
Also, plastic packs add to the hazardous accumulation of landfills.”
Global molded fiber packaging market:
Segmentation analysis
The global molded fiber packaging market research report provides market
segmentation by end-user (food and beverage, consumer durables and
electronic goods, automotive packaging, and home and personal care
products), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The food and beverage segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for over 53% of the market. This end-user segment is expected
to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 and the region is expected to dominate the
market through 2022.
