Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abcam Plc and Agilent Technologies Inc. | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

The global molecular weight marker market is poised to grow by USD 307.59 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005490/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 155-page report with TOC on "Molecular Weight Marker Market Analysis Report by Product (DNA marker, protein marker and RNA marker), Geographic segmentation (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/molecular-weight-marker-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the significant use of SDS-PAGE in therapeutic discoveries and developments. In addition, the emergence of microfluidic chip electrophoresis is anticipated to boost the growth of the molecular weight marker market.

End-users such as academic and CROs, research institutes, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies extensively use SDS-PAGE because this method offers efficient, accurate, simplified, and quick analysis of proteins. The need to develop protein biosimilars and recombinant protein therapeutics is increasing due to the rising demand for efficient therapeutics to treat various diseases. The SDS-PAGE electrophoresis method uses protein molecular weight standards/ protein ladders in the discovery and development of protein biosimilars. The growing use of SDS-PAGE is encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of molecular markers in various intensity reference bands and sizes. Thus, the significant use of SDS-PAGE in therapeutic discoveries and developments is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Molecular Weight Marker Market Companies:

Abcam Plc

Abcam Plc is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under the Sales of antibodies and related products segment. The company offers a range of protein ladders such as Prestained Protein Ladder ab115832, Prestained Protein Ladder ab234592, Prestained Protein Ladder ab116028, Prestained Protein Ladder ab234617, and more.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers DNA Ladder for PCR, which is a 1-10 kb DNA ladder.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers Prestained Protein Ladders, Unstained Protein Ladders, Western Blotting Protein Standards, and IEF and 2D Electrophoresis Protein Standards.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers DNA Molecular Weight Marker VIII, which contains a mixture of 17 DNA fragments.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers Prestained Protein Markers, Unstained Markers, and Specialty Markers.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Molecular Weight Marker Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • DNA marker
  • Protein marker
  • RNA marker

Molecular Weight Marker Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market – Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market by end user (biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and academic institutes and research organizations), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:08pS IMMO : resolves share repurchase programme
PU
02:08pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP's Response to COVID-19
PU
02:08pQIAGEN N : launches QIAstat-Dx test kit for detection of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Europe following CE marking
PU
02:06pGOLDCLIFF RESOURCE : Provides Drilling Update and COVID-19 Preparedness
AQ
02:06pCareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Announces Substantial Actions to Further Increase Access to Care During Coronavirus Pandemic
GL
02:04pMEDIA CENTRAL : MediaCentral Releases First National Cover Story with NOW Magazine and the Straight Collaborating to Report on COVID-19
AQ
02:04pTAUBMAN CENTERS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Taubman Centers, Inc. - TCO
BU
02:03pTrump administration wants to send taxpayers $500 billion, $50 billion in loans for airlines
RE
02:03pEVR : COVID-19 Strategy Update
PU
02:03pNATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Thanks Its good4u Crew With Additional Benefits
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3PEUGEOT : France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Unions urge Airbus to extend output freeze due to virus fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group