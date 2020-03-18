Global Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abcam Plc and Agilent Technologies Inc. | Technavio

The global molecular weight marker market is poised to grow by USD 307.59 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the significant use of SDS-PAGE in therapeutic discoveries and developments. In addition, the emergence of microfluidic chip electrophoresis is anticipated to boost the growth of the molecular weight marker market.

End-users such as academic and CROs, research institutes, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies extensively use SDS-PAGE because this method offers efficient, accurate, simplified, and quick analysis of proteins. The need to develop protein biosimilars and recombinant protein therapeutics is increasing due to the rising demand for efficient therapeutics to treat various diseases. The SDS-PAGE electrophoresis method uses protein molecular weight standards/ protein ladders in the discovery and development of protein biosimilars. The growing use of SDS-PAGE is encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of molecular markers in various intensity reference bands and sizes. Thus, the significant use of SDS-PAGE in therapeutic discoveries and developments is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Molecular Weight Marker Market Companies:

Abcam Plc

Abcam Plc is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under the Sales of antibodies and related products segment. The company offers a range of protein ladders such as Prestained Protein Ladder ab115832, Prestained Protein Ladder ab234592, Prestained Protein Ladder ab116028, Prestained Protein Ladder ab234617, and more.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers DNA Ladder for PCR, which is a 1-10 kb DNA ladder.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers Prestained Protein Ladders, Unstained Protein Ladders, Western Blotting Protein Standards, and IEF and 2D Electrophoresis Protein Standards.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers DNA Molecular Weight Marker VIII, which contains a mixture of 17 DNA fragments.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers Prestained Protein Markers, Unstained Markers, and Specialty Markers.

Molecular Weight Marker Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

DNA marker

Protein marker

RNA marker

Molecular Weight Marker Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

