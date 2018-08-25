Global Monetary-Policy Official Decries U.S. Trade Measures

By Paul Kiernan

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. -- Dialing back globalization and increasing protectionism would undermine decades of economic progress around the world, Bank for International Settlements head Agustín Carstens said Saturday.

Speaking to an audience of global central bankers including top Federal Reserve officials, Mr. Carstens zeroed in on President Trump's trade policies as an example of the sort of measures that threaten to drive up inflation and unemployment in the U.S. and around the world. He also cited the U.K.'s exit from the European Union and nationalist movements in parts of Europe.

"It's paradoxical that the United States is starting to put obstacles in the road at a time when its economy is firing on all cylinders," said Mr. Carstens, general manager of the BIS, which serves as a central bank for the world's central banks.

"But in the long term, protectionism will bring not gain, but only pain. Not just for the United States, but for us all," said Mr. Carstens, who previously served as chief of Mexico's central bank.

Uncertainty over U.S. trade policy has become a growing concern of policy makers at the Fed and a major subject of discussion on the sidelines of its annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Since the beginning of this year, the Trump administration has imposed tariffs on tens of billions of dollars' worth of imports from a host of countries, including close U.S. allies and key trading partners like China.

Minutes of the Fed's July 31-Aug. 1 policy meeting highlighted officials' concern that trade disputes could pose a risk to the otherwise bright economic outlook.

"All participants pointed to ongoing trade disagreements and proposed trade measures as an important source of uncertainty and risks," the minutes said. "Participants observed that if a large-scale and prolonged dispute over trade policies developed, there would likely be adverse effects on business sentiment, investment spending, and employment."

Trump administration officials have said they see tariffs as a way to boost U.S. industries by forcing other economies to lower their own trade barriers, and in some cases by reducing foreign competition.

Trade negotiations this week between the U.S. and China failed to produce any visible signs of progress. This made it more likely the Trump administration will move ahead with plans to impose tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, escalating the trade fight that has seen the governments levy penalties on $50 billion in each other's products.

The U.S. and Mexico on Saturday were getting close to reaching a bilateral agreement on key issues holding back a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, according to people closely tracking the negotiations.

Economists generally say low barriers to trade and investment reduce consumer prices and allow capital to flow to the most productive companies and industries, making the economy as a whole more prosperous. Many worry that the Trump administration's measures, which in most cases have sparked retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, could eventually lead to a global trade war.

Mr. Carstens said a BIS analysis found that revoking Nafta "would only create losers" in all three member countries.

"While higher trade barriers would shield some domestic industries from import competition, the resulting wage gains would be more than offset by the damaging effects of reduced export opportunities and the increased cost of imported inputs for manufacturing firms," he said.

Mr. Carstens also highlighted the risk of a chain reaction of unintended financial consequences. Tariffs, he said, could strengthen the dollar in two ways: either by spurring inflation and thus tighter monetary policy in the U.S., or by weakening local currencies in countries whose exports are targeted. This could prompt firms to scale back capital spending, while U.S. authorities could be tempted to respond to perceived currency manipulation.

The risks are substantial given that dollar borrowing by companies, governments and other entities other than banks outside the U.S. has reached $11.5 trillion, he said.

"Policy makers in advanced economies should not shrug off the growing evidence that abrupt exchange-rate depreciations reduce investment and economic growth in emerging-market economies," Mr. Carstens said. "This has implications for everybody, in that weaker economic activity reduces demand for exports from advanced economies."

