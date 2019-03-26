Global Motion Control and Motors Market Sees Record Growth in 2018

The global motion control and motor market experienced record growth in
2018, with $3.827 billion in shipments, up 8 percent over 2017.
According to the Motion
Control & Motor Association, part of the Association
for Advancing Automation (A3), shipments were up 3 percent in the
last quarter of the year, at $946 million, contributing to the overall
annual growth of the market.
“Motion control and motor technologies are getting smarter, more capable
and more productive, and as a result, are playing pivotal roles in
increasing the overall productivity of any given operation,” said Dana
Whalls, vice president of A3. “As these technologies continue to
advance, especially those targeted at progressively smaller devices, the
industry will see even more growth.”
The largest categories within the overall market were motors (40
percent), actuators and mechanical systems (19 percent), and electronic
drives (17 percent). Those three categories grew 11 percent to $1.508
billion, 12 percent to $735 million, and 7 percent to $641 million
respectively, which contributed to the overall growth. The strong
performance in these markets highlights the substantial role motion
control and motor technologies play in growing automation worldwide.
Trends in Motion Control and Motors Market
Digitalization is
having the biggest impact on the motion control and motors market. It
saves on maintenance and downtime costs by providing data to identify
probable component or machine failures well before they happen.
“Digital transformation of the industrial landscape has reached an
inflection point, and implementation among early adopters has given way
to broader market penetration,” Whalls added. “Data is now being
captured at the component, machine, line, plant and enterprise levels.
Modern components simplify digitalization with built-in connectivity,
memory, and processing capabilities, and edge-computing devices send
data sets to the cloud where it is mined with analytics. This enables
much more rapid, informed decisions.”
Whalls expects to see higher, more intelligent performance in motors in
a smaller footprint. “Frameless motors are providing greater flexibility
for integration into compact spaces,” she said. “The increase in battery
operated mobile devices, for example, has created a demand for smaller
drives that fit in a constrained space and don’t add weight. Today’s
smaller drives perform more intelligent functions with onboard memory
and processing power that allow them to detect bearing defects, enable
an operator to clear a jam without invoking lockout tag out, or even act
as a master controller for a network of daisy-chained drives.”
