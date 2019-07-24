Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2019-2023 | Advent of Nauseogenic Information Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global motion sickness drugs market is expected to post a CAGR close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. The global motion sickness drugs market is predominantly served using generic drugs that are available both as prescription and OTC drugs. Anticholinergics and antihistamines have been regarded as the first-line therapy for suppressing and preventing the symptoms associated with motion sickness. Moreover, these drugs are largely being used to prevent the symptoms of motion sickness rather than treating it. Thus, the OTC availability of antihistamines increases their adoption among patients experiencing motion sickness, thereby fueling market growth

As per Technavio, the advent of nauseogenic information technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global motion sickness drugs market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market: Advent of Nauseogenic Information Technology

A significant progress has been made in understanding the neurological mechanisms, loci associated with motion sickness and its related symptoms such as nausea. The emergence of nauseogenic information technology can improve the understanding of the neurophysiology and the parts of the brain involved in motion sickness. This can provide vital insights for the future development of effective motion sickness drugs. The nauseogenic information technology involves the use of nauseogenic vehicles that help in analyzing an individual's postural stability and can reveal the underlying neural or sensory-motor processes that help in achieving successful body stability. Research in this area is currently in its early stages, and further advances in nauseogenic information technology are anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

“Apart from the advent of nauseogenic information technology, the rising trend of virtual reality, the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, and the growing research in psychosomatic disorders are some other major factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global motion sickness drugs market by product (anticholinergics and antihistamines) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of large pharmaceutical companies and proper regulatory framework for the approval of new drugs in the region.

