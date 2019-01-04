Global Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market 2018-2022 | 10% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

The global motive lead-acid battery market is expected to post a CAGR of
nearly 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005240/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global motive lead-acid battery market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth in global
e-commerce market. The diverse portfolio of several product segments
such as apparels, books, electronic gadgets, and cosmetics is one of the
crucial factors contributing to the growth of the e-commerce market.
Various e-commerce companies offer incentives such as free shipping and
single-day delivery to customers in order to endure the rising
competition in the market and uphold customer adherence. They also offer
hassle-free exchange and return policies to increase their brand
proposition.
This market research report on the global
motive lead-acid battery market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the legislative support for battery
recycling as one of the key emerging trends in the global motive
lead-acid battery market:
Global motive lead-acid battery market:
Legislative support for battery recycling
The European Union has strict legislation for alkaline batteries. The EU
Directive 2006/66/EC on batteries, issued on September 26, 2006,
requires all states to reach a collection rate of 45% by September 2016,
which corresponds to over 120,000 metric tons. It also specifies that
half of the battery's weight received for recycling must be converted to
post-consumer form. All battery manufacturers are obliged to meet the
regulated recycling levels.
“Countries such as the US and Canada, has established the Corporation
for Battery Recycling to support battery recycling for future use.
Throughout the US and Canada, Call2Recycle runs a program with CBR.
These legislations are put in place to create environment-friendly and
economically sustainable business models and ensure recycling
efficiency. Thus, efficient recycling can also bring about sustainable
agriculture ecologically,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
research on energy storage.
Global motive lead-acid battery market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global motive lead-acid battery
market by battery type (VRLA battery and FLA battery) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 46%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however
there will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 5%.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005240/en/