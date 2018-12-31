Global Motor Graders Market 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio’s global motor graders market research report forecasts the
market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio predicts the global motor graders market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The repair and rebuilding of motor graders gaining momentum will be one
of the major trends in the global
motor graders market during 2018-2022. The life of motor
graders is limited and is significantly affected by its use. The quality
of motor graders degrades with time and age and shows signs of wear and
tear or displays mechanical and functional problems. The solution is to
buy new equipment. But, motor graders have high purchasing costs and
increased initial investments are involved, which has led to the
repairing and rebuilding of motor graders gaining momentum.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global
motor graders market is the operational benefits of motor graders:
Global motor graders market: Operational
benefits of motor graders
The operational benefits of motor graders make them one of the most
essential equipment at the building, road construction, and mining
sites. Several tasks such as leveling the ground, making smooth surfaces
and fine grade, leveling soil, shifting small amounts of dirt, and
setting native soil foundation pads can be performed with this equipment.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction,
“The motor graders can perform tasks such as selling soil, earth moving,
scarifying, land grading, leveling soil or land, and mixing materials in
construction and mining sites. They have various attachments such as
rippers and dozers. The rippers are used to cut hard, compact, or frozen
dirt to loosen soil and help in increasing productivity. The dozers
assist in spreading applications.”
Global motor graders market: Segmentation
analysis
This global motor graders market analysis report provides market
segmentation by product (MS motor graders, LS motor graders, and SS
motor graders) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Of the three major products, the MS motor graders segment held the
largest motor graders market share in 2017, contributing to about 45% of
the market. This product segment will dominate the global market
throughout the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for more than 37% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively.
The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period
2018-2022.
