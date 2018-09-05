Global Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) Market 2018-2022"
The global motorcycle advanced rider assistance system (ARAS) market, in
terms of volume is expected to grow close to 50 million units by 2022.
Global Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) Market
2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Motorcycle advanced riding assistance system (ARAS) is specifically
designed with a safe human-machine interface that helps in increasing
the safety of the rider and the motorcycle. Most road accidents occur
due to human error. Hence, ARAS helps motorcycle riders by offering
various features like automation, adaptability, enhancement of safety,
and better riding experiences.
One trend in the market is shift from traditional CC to electronic CC.
Globally, the preference of customers to use motorcycles for touring
purposes is increasing. Demand for CC is increasing as the use of CC
lets rides free themselves from wrist cramp that occurs while riding for
long distance and while adhering to the stipulated speed limits.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand
for integration of safety systems in motorcycles. The flexibility of any
device is vital for its adoption in more segments and for its
sustainability in the long run. For instance, integration of motorcycle
CC with electronic fuel injection and ride-by-wire technology allowed
its adoption as standard fitment and increased the riding pleasure in
long-distance travelling.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is
incompetency of ABS in off-road riding. ABS has several benefits on the
normal roads. However, it is not an ideal fitment for off-road biking.
Basically, in off-road scenarios like deep sand or very rough road. ABS
may cause unwanted pressure modulations in the brake system.
Market trends
-
Shift from traditional CC to electronic CC
-
Development of self-balancing motorcycles
-
Advancement of headlight technologies in motorcycles
Key vendors
-
BMW
-
Continental
-
Honda Motor
-
Robert Bosch
-
ZF Friedrichshafen
