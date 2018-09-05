Log in
Global Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/05/2018 | 07:05pm CEST

The "Global Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motorcycle advanced rider assistance system (ARAS) market, in terms of volume is expected to grow close to 50 million units by 2022.

Global Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Motorcycle advanced riding assistance system (ARAS) is specifically designed with a safe human-machine interface that helps in increasing the safety of the rider and the motorcycle. Most road accidents occur due to human error. Hence, ARAS helps motorcycle riders by offering various features like automation, adaptability, enhancement of safety, and better riding experiences.

One trend in the market is shift from traditional CC to electronic CC. Globally, the preference of customers to use motorcycles for touring purposes is increasing. Demand for CC is increasing as the use of CC lets rides free themselves from wrist cramp that occurs while riding for long distance and while adhering to the stipulated speed limits.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for integration of safety systems in motorcycles. The flexibility of any device is vital for its adoption in more segments and for its sustainability in the long run. For instance, integration of motorcycle CC with electronic fuel injection and ride-by-wire technology allowed its adoption as standard fitment and increased the riding pleasure in long-distance travelling.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is incompetency of ABS in off-road riding. ABS has several benefits on the normal roads. However, it is not an ideal fitment for off-road biking. Basically, in off-road scenarios like deep sand or very rough road. ABS may cause unwanted pressure modulations in the brake system.

Market trends

  • Shift from traditional CC to electronic CC
  • Development of self-balancing motorcycles
  • Advancement of headlight technologies in motorcycles

Key vendors

  • BMW
  • Continental
  • Honda Motor
  • Robert Bosch
  • ZF Friedrichshafen

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pqxx98/global_motorcycle?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
