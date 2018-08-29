Global Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System Market 2018-2022 | Market Size and Shares | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global motorcycle advanced rider assistance system
market to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period,
according to their latest market research report. However, the growth
momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the
year-over-year growth.
The shift from traditional CC to electronic CC is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
motorcycle advanced rider assistance system (ARAS) market 2018-2022.
Globally, the preference of customers to use motorcycles for touring
purposes is increasing. The demand for CC is increasing as the use of CC
lets riders free themselves from wrist cramp that occurs while riding
for long distance and while adhering to the stipulated speed limits.
Electronic CC helps to provide solutions to these problems by boosting
the efficiency in terms of performance and features over traditional
cruise control. The presence of backend unit in electronic CC ensures
the monitoring of engine revolutions per minute and speed signals to
automatically adjust according to terrain, contrary to traditional
cruise control.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global motorcycle advanced rider assistance system
market is the increasing demand for integration of safety systems in
motorcycles:
Global motorcycle advanced rider assistance
system market: Increasing demand for integration of safety systems in
motorcycles
The flexibility of any device is vital for its adoption in more segments
and for its sustainability in the long run. For example, integration of
motorcycle CC with electronic fuel injection and ride-by-wire technology
allowed its adoption as standard fitment and increased the riding
pleasure in long-distance traveling. It prevents motorcycles from
skidding even when the rider applies sudden brakes and also reduces the
stopping distance of the motorcycle. TCS is used as a safety device to
prevent motorcycles from skidding during acceleration and providing
stability during leaning.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive
electronics, “Integration of these systems with other safety
functions will be the driving force for ARAS adoption in more segments
of motorcycles. For example, by integrating pressure sensors in addition
to the speed sensors, ABS provide rear wheel lift up mitigation. This
solves the problem of rear wheel lifting during emergency brakes,
experienced by many motorcycles due to significant wheel-load changes.
Similarly, by integrating with an acceleration sensor, ABS provides the
benefit of mitigation backward sliding on sloping roads.”
Global motorcycle advanced rider assistance
system market: Segmentation analysis
The global motorcycle advanced rider assistance system market research
report provides market segmentation by product (ABS, CC, and TCS), and
by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The ABS segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for
nearly 63% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate
the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 47%.
However, by 2022, APAC is expected to dominate the market with a growth
of nearly 19%.
