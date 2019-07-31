Log in
Global Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market 2019-2023 | 29% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

07/31/2019 | 07:31am EDT

The global motorcycle transmission control unit (TCU) market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 29% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global motorcycle transmission control unit market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for ICE-powered motorcycles is increasing significantly across the world, as they increase the efficiency of motorcycles, and improve the riding experience. This has increased the demand for electrification of motorcycle components to replace mechanical parts of the vehicle. Thus, it is expected that electrification in motorcycles will increase the adoption rate of automatic and semi-automatic motorcycles, thereby, fueling the demand for motorcycle TCU during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of hybrid motorcycles with semi-automatic transmission will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global motorcycle transmission control unit market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Motorcycle transmission control unit Market: Development of Hybrid Motorcycles With Semi-Automatic Transmission

The adoption of direct drive transmission by high-performance electric motorcycles is increasing significantly, which has led to the incorporation of automatic transmission in these vehicles. The semi-automatic transmission allows the rider to change gears without any operating clutch. These transmissions are also likely to offer benefits such as less emission and increased fuel efficiency by use of electrical assistance to the engine. Thus, the development of motorcycles with semi-automatic transmission will fuel the growth of the motorcycle TCU market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the development of hybrid motorcycles with the semi-automatic transmission, other factors such as the increasing popularity of DCT technology, and the development of custom conversion kit will have a significant impact on the growth of the motorcycle transmission control unit market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global motorcycle transmission control unit market worth by application (single-clutch transmission, and dual-clutch transmission), and geographic regions (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

The EMEA region led the motorcycle transmission control unit market in 2018, followed by the Americas, and APAC, respectively. The motorcycle transmission control unit market analysis report identifies factors such as the presence of established motorcycle manufacturers and motorcycle TCU manufacturers along with the increasing demand for premium segment motorcycles to account for the market dominance of EMEA during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


