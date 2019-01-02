Global Mouthwash Market 2019-2023| Innovation and Portfolio Expansion Impacting Market Growth| Technavio

The global mouthwash market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of
close to 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190101005058/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global mouthwash market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is innovation and
portfolio expansion of smart mouthwash. The introduction of products of
mouthwash and smart mouthwash with flavors by vendors, along with
portfolio expansion, is driving the global mouthwash market. Innovations
of mouthwash and smart mouthwash are often based on new ingredients,
flavors, and packaging. Although the scope for innovation of mouthwash
is limited in the market, manufacturers continuously invest in R&D to
innovate smart mouthwash and launch new product variants.
This market research report on the global
mouthwash market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for alcohol-free
mouthwash as one of the key emerging trends in the global mouthwash
market:
Global mouthwash market: Growing demand for
alcohol-free mouthwash
Most mouthwashes available in the market contain alcohol, specifically
ethanol, which causes a burning sensation and dry mouth. People with
burning mouth syndrome or ulcers are advised not to use such mouthwashes
because of which the demand for alcohol-free mouthwash is growing in the
global mouthwash market. Thus, manufacturers are focusing more on
introducing alcohol-free mouthwashes.
“Most of the alcohol-free mouthwashes contain cetylpyridinium
chloride to prevent tooth decay, dry mouth, plaque, and tartar buildup.
Companies like Colgate-Palmolive and Listerine offers product such as
total advanced pro-shield alcohol-free mouthwash and Listerine cool mint
zero alcohol that contains cetylpyridinium chloride,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness.
Global mouthwash market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global mouthwash market by
end-user (adult and children) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and
the Americas).
EMEA led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 40%,
followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The dominance of EMEA
can be attributed to the increase in awareness about oral health and the
growing popularity of private-label brands.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190101005058/en/