Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market 2018-2022| Growing Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global multiparameter patient monitoring equipment market is
expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022,
according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of global multiparameter patient
monitoring equipment market is the rising demand for robust systems for
continuous real-time patient monitoring. The demand for robust
multiparameter patient monitoring equipment for continuous real-time
patient monitoring is increasing significantly, as it enables a quick,
real-time examination of several vital signs to understand a patient's
health condition. Vendors are focusing on the development of patient
monitoring equipment with telehealth solutions to provide remote
monitoring access. This can help develop real-time patient monitoring
equipment that can advance the need for patient care and drive the
growth of the market.
This market research report on the global
multiparameter patient monitoring equipment market 2018-2022
also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to
impact the market outlook during the forecast period.
Global multiparameter patient monitoring
equipment market: Rise in demand for remote patient monitoring and
telehealth
Owing to advantages such as ease in compliance tracking, improved
healthcare access, improved patient comfort, and prevention of
complications, the demand for remote patient monitoring equipment is
increasing at an unprecedented rate. Other benefits of using remote
patient monitoring equipment include early detection of deterioration
that minimizes the number of emergency department visits. Therefore, the
rise in demand for remote patient monitoring and telehealth will
positively impact the growth of the global multiparameter patient
monitoring equipment market.
“To meet the increasing demand for continuous patient monitoring in
hospitals, ASCs, and home care settings, vendors are manufacturing
multiparameter patient monitoring equipment that is more technologically
advanced than conventional oscilloscopes and the analog-computer
technology used earlier for bedside monitors. These advances will drive
the multiparameter patient monitoring equipment market during the
forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
patient monitoring devices.
Global multiparameter patient monitoring
equipment market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global multiparameter patient
monitoring equipment market by product (high-acuity monitors, mid-acuity
monitors, and low-acuity monitors) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA,
and the Americas).
The Americas region led the market in 2017 with a market share of close
to 50%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region
held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to
register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
