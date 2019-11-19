Log in
Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Bayer AG and Biogen | Technavio

11/19/2019 | 01:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global multiple sclerosis drugs market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 7.79 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005845/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global multiple sclerosis drugs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)



Read the 110-page research report with TOC on "Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis Report by Type (Oral and Parenteral), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the development of novel drugs is anticipated to further boost the growth of the multiple sclerosis drugs market.

The diagnosis of multiple sclerosis is increasing due to several factors such as advancement in diagnostic techniques along with growing prevalence of the disease due to genetic and environmental factors. In addition, the rise in autoimmune diseases such as diabetes and infectious mononucleosis further increases the risk of developing multiple sclerosis in patients. Thus, the rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis, especially in Europe is driving the demand for multiple sclerosis drugs.

Major Five Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Companies:

Bayer AG

Bayer AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health. The company offers BETASERON, which is used to treat different forms of multiple sclerosis.

Biogen

Biogen is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business unit, Pharmaceuticals. The company offers Tecfidera to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company also offers AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is headquartered in Germany operates under various business segments, namely Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers Rebif to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company offers GILENYA, which is used to reduce the rate of relapses in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Sanofi

Sanofi is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer healthcare. The company offers AUBAGIO and LEMTRADA.

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Oral
  • Parenteral

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market – Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market by type (intravenous and oral) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market – Global Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market by product (small molecules and biologics) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
