Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Bayer AG and Biogen | Technavio

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the development of novel drugs is anticipated to further boost the growth of the multiple sclerosis drugs market.

The diagnosis of multiple sclerosis is increasing due to several factors such as advancement in diagnostic techniques along with growing prevalence of the disease due to genetic and environmental factors. In addition, the rise in autoimmune diseases such as diabetes and infectious mononucleosis further increases the risk of developing multiple sclerosis in patients. Thus, the rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis, especially in Europe is driving the demand for multiple sclerosis drugs.

Major Five Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Companies:

Bayer AG

Bayer AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health. The company offers BETASERON, which is used to treat different forms of multiple sclerosis.

Biogen

Biogen is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business unit, Pharmaceuticals. The company offers Tecfidera to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company also offers AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is headquartered in Germany operates under various business segments, namely Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers Rebif to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company offers GILENYA, which is used to reduce the rate of relapses in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Sanofi

Sanofi is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer healthcare. The company offers AUBAGIO and LEMTRADA.

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Oral

Parenteral

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

