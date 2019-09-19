Log in
Global Mycosis Fungoides Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Special Drug Designations to Boost Growth - Technavio.com

09/19/2019 | 09:32am EDT

The mycosis fungoides therapeutics market report has been added to Technavio's catalog.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005433/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global mycosis fungoides therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global mycosis fungoides therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global mycosis fungoides therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period.

Mycosis fungoides, although rare, is the most common type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Though the cause of the indication is unknown, various studies are being conducted to find the potential association of human T-lymphotropic virus and the genetic nature of the disease. The mycosis fungoides therapeutics market is expected to grow at a significant rate, due to factors such as the growing incidence of mycosis fungoides and recent drug approvals.

For more Information get Free Sample Report

The special drug designations are one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the mycosis fungoides therapeutics market during the forecast. Regulatory bodies are increasingly awarding special drug designations to therapeutics that are being developed for the treatment of mycosis fungoides. Many drugs have received designations such as orphan drug designation from the US FDA and the EMA. For instance, in October 2016, POTELIGEO, a novel CCR4 inhibitor by Kyowa Kirin received the orphan drug designation from the EMA.

Currently, the market has a limited number of approved drugs for the treatment of this indication. However, these drugs are not curative in nature and only provide symptomatic relief for the indication. This has created a huge unmet need in the market for highly effective therapeutics that can either provide long-term relief or cure the indication. Thus, various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are conducting research on developing therapeutics to capture this unmet need. Thus, the pipeline for mycosis fungoides currently has the presence of various biologics that are in Phase II and Phase III of clinical trials. Therefore, strong R&D of pipeline molecules will fuel market growth of the mycosis fungoides market over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

The market for mycosis fungoides therapeutics market spans across four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. The mycosis fungoides therapeutics market in Europe is the fastest-growing market globally, with an incremental growth of about USD 60 million.

The UK is expected to emerge as one of the major revenue contributors to the mycosis fungoides therapeutics market in Europe. This is mainly attributed to factors such special drug designation, strong purchasing power, the presence of patient assistance programs, and the increasing advances in healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Outlook

Merck & Co. Inc. is engaged in discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of human health pharmaceuticals and vaccine products. The company also develops animal health products such as drugs and vaccines for the prevention, treatment, and control of diseases in all major livestock and companion animal species. Merck & Co. Inc. is based in the US and operates in countries across EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

The company reported revenues of USD 42,294 million for FY2018. In July 2019, the US FDA approved KEYTRUDA for the treatment of patients with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the esophagus. KEYTRUDA is a PD-1 inhibitor, which is also being studied in Phase II of clinical trials for the treatment of mycosis fungoides.

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/mycosis-fungoides-therapeutics-market-industry-analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Scope of The Report

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Biologics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

Drivers And Challenges

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

Market Trends

  • Strong R&D of pipeline molecules
  • Novel drug delivery system
  • Increasing research funding

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Celgene Corp.
  • Eisai Co. Ltd.
  • Helsinn Healthcare SA
  • Horizon Therapeutics Plc
  • Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Seattle Genetics Inc.
  • Soligenix Inc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com


