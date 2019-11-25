Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 4,994.7 million by 2027 - Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market was valued at US$ 2,324.8 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market:

Increasing research and development activities by key players for developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of MDS is expected to drive growth of the myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. submitted a special protocol assessment request to the U.S. FDA for Phase 3 study of oral rigosertib combination therapy with azacitidine (Vidaza) for the treatment of adult patients with treatment-naïve higher-risk MDS.

Request your Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/775

Moreover, frequent launches and approvals of new azacitidine products is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2016, Mylan N.V. launched its azacitidine for injection, 100 mg/vial, a generic version of Celgene’s vidaza injection, 100 mg/vial, in the U.S. Mylan N.V. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug route of administration (ANDA) for this product in June 2016.

Furthermore, increasing demand for the drugs such as Lenalidomide for the treatment of MDS is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the data published by NCBI in 2015, the incidence of MDS per 100,000 in patients aged ≥65 years was between 75 and 162. Moreover, as per NCBI, MDS prevalence is estimated to be 60,000 and –170,000 in the U.S. and it is expected to increase over the forecast period. However, launch of generic version of Lenalidomide may affect the sale of Revlimid.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the NCBI 2014 report, population of Asia Pacific tend to have MDS at an earlier age, more often show a hypo cellular marrow and less commonly present with isolated 5q deletion (5q- syndrome), while more commonly present with trisomy 8 compared with Western populations.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market is expected to witness CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), owing to increasing investments by key players to develop drugs to treat MDS. For instance, in November 2018, Aprea Therapeutics announced completion of US$ 56 million series C financing round led by healthcare investment organization, Redmile Group, along with participation of new investor Rock Springs Capital and current existing investors. This investment will enable the company to initiate Phase 3 clinical trial of drug APR-246 in the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome.

Among drug, phase 3 drugs segment, is expected to witness significant growth in the myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market, owing to increasing pipeline studies, which is expected to get approval in the near future. For instance, Celgene Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc. entered into a partnership to developing drug called luspatercept for the treatment of patients with ring sideroblast (RS+) myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)-associated anemia. Moreover, in December 2018, Celgene Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc. announced results from the pivotal, phase 3 MEDALIST trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of investigational luspatercept. MEDALIST met the primary endpoint of red blood cell transfusion independence (RBC-TI) for 8 or more weeks during the first 24 weeks of the study.

Major players operating in the global myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market include-

Celgene Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Mylan NV, Cipla Limited, Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Aprea Therapeutics, FibroGen Inc., Onconova Therapeutics Inc., and Geron

Buy this Report (Single User License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/775

Market Segmentation:

Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market, By Drug: Lenalidomide Decitabine Azacitidine Phase 3 Drugs

Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market, By Route Of Administration: Injection Oral

Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Report:

Short Bowel Syndrome Market - https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/short-bowel-syndrome-market-169

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005456/en/