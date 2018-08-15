Log in
Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Markets to 2024 with Profiles of Aquanova, Frutarom Industries, Southwest Research Institute & Thies Technology - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 02:47pm CEST

The "Nanoencapsulation for Food Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the Global market for Nanoencapsulation for Food Products in US$ Million. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 7 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Aquanova AG (Germany)
  • Frutarom Industries Ltd (Israel)
  • Southwest Research Institute (USA)
  • Thies Technology (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. OUTLOOK
Nanoencapsulation to Transform Food Industry
Current & Future Analysis
Major Drivers in a Capsule
Increasing Demand for Functional Foods
Rising Demand for Better Food Packaging
Superior Bioavailability
Technological Advantages
Expansion of Targeted Applications
New Packaging Materials

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Rising Popularity of Nano and Micro- Encapsulation
Nanotechnology in the Food Sector
Present and Future
Major Current & Potential Applications of Nanotechnology in Food Science
Major Applications of Nanotechnology in Food Industry
Areas of Interest in Food Nanotechnology
Food Packaging
The Major Nanotechnology Application Area
Nanoencapsulation
A Technology with Multifarious Applications
New Technology Status Fails to Hinder Adoption of Nanoencapsulation
Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives
An Emerging Area
Nanoencapsulation
A Comparison with Conventional Encapsulation Technologies
Journey to Commercialization
A Focus on Few Nanoencapsulation Efforts
Issues Marring Nanoencapsulation
Safety Issues
A Major Concern
Potential Delivery to Unintended Targets Threatens Safety Profile
Growing Interest in Nanofoods
Nanofoods
Progress So Far in a Gist
Nanomaterials
A Peek into Common Nanomaterials Used in Food and their Perils
Select Food Products Using Nanoparticles of Titanium Dioxide
Disparity in Regulations around NMs
A Comparison of Major Markets
New Regulation on Novel Foods in the EU

3. TECHNOLOGY AND APPLICATION TRENDS
Drug Nanoencapsulation Technique Makes Inroads into Food Sector
Nanoencapsulation Gains Prominence in the Delivery of Botanical Products
Nanoencapsulation of Probiotics using Agro-Waste
Enhanced Nanoencapsulation Procedure Finds Use in Food Applications
Encapsulated Anthocyanins Show Promise in Enhancing Stability of Functional Drinks
Nanoencapsulation of Omega-3 Fatty Acids using Whey Protein
Nanoemulsion
An Ideal Delivery System for Bioactive Peptides
Starch Encapsulation for Flavor Stability
A New Study
New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages
Nanoencapsulation of Tea Catechins
Nanoclays
A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling
Select Trends in Other Sectors
Nanoencapsulated Neem Oil to Curb Increasing Menace of Agricultural Pests/Insects
Robots to take Center-Stage in Crop Cultivation and Protection Measures
Nanoencapsulation Method Finds Usage in Anti-Cancer Drugs/ Therapeutics

4. TRENDS IN THE FOOD ENCAPSULATION MARKET
Food Encapsulation: A Survival Strategy in Food Development
Food Encapsulation: A Perfect Vehicle for Product Differentiation
Changing Food Habits Popularize Encapsulation
Technological Evolution in Food Encapsulation
Increased Shelf Life Drives Demand for Encapsulation Technologies
Surging Interest in Ethnic Cuisines, Flavors & Gourmet Food
Innovation Drives Interest
Newer Applications Expand the Boundaries of the Market
Encapsulating Prebiotics & Probiotics: A Lucrative Niche
High Costs & Complexity Stalemate Growth

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

6. SELECT MAJOR MARKET PARTICIPANTS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled:

  • The United States (3)
  • Europe (3)
    • Germany (1)
    • Rest of Europe (2)
  • Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fh7zxb/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
