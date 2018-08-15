Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Markets to 2024 with Profiles of Aquanova, Frutarom Industries, Southwest Research Institute & Thies Technology - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Nanoencapsulation
-
Aquanova AG (Germany)
-
Frutarom Industries Ltd (Israel)
-
Southwest Research Institute (USA)
-
Thies Technology (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
Nanoencapsulation to Transform Food Industry
Current
& Future Analysis
Major Drivers in a Capsule
Increasing
Demand for Functional Foods
Rising Demand for Better Food Packaging
Superior
Bioavailability
Technological Advantages
Expansion of Targeted
Applications
New Packaging Materials
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Rising Popularity of Nano and Micro- Encapsulation
Nanotechnology
in the Food Sector
Present and Future
Major Current &
Potential Applications of Nanotechnology in Food Science
Major
Applications of Nanotechnology in Food Industry
Areas of Interest
in Food Nanotechnology
Food Packaging
The Major Nanotechnology
Application Area
Nanoencapsulation
A Technology with
Multifarious Applications
New Technology Status Fails to Hinder
Adoption of Nanoencapsulation
Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives
An
Emerging Area
Nanoencapsulation
A Comparison with Conventional
Encapsulation Technologies
Journey to Commercialization
A
Focus on Few Nanoencapsulation Efforts
Issues Marring
Nanoencapsulation
Safety Issues
A Major Concern
Potential
Delivery to Unintended Targets Threatens Safety Profile
Growing
Interest in Nanofoods
Nanofoods
Progress So Far in a Gist
Nanomaterials
A
Peek into Common Nanomaterials Used in Food and their Perils
Select
Food Products Using Nanoparticles of Titanium Dioxide
Disparity in
Regulations around NMs
A Comparison of Major Markets
New
Regulation on Novel Foods in the EU
3. TECHNOLOGY AND APPLICATION TRENDS
Drug Nanoencapsulation
Technique Makes Inroads into Food Sector
Nanoencapsulation Gains
Prominence in the Delivery of Botanical Products
Nanoencapsulation
of Probiotics using Agro-Waste
Enhanced Nanoencapsulation Procedure
Finds Use in Food Applications
Encapsulated Anthocyanins Show
Promise in Enhancing Stability of Functional Drinks
Nanoencapsulation
of Omega-3 Fatty Acids using Whey Protein
Nanoemulsion
An
Ideal Delivery System for Bioactive Peptides
Starch Encapsulation
for Flavor Stability
A New Study
New Nutraceutical
Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages
Nanoencapsulation
of Tea Catechins
Nanoclays
A Peek into Applications in
Beverage Bottling
Select Trends in Other Sectors
Nanoencapsulated
Neem Oil to Curb Increasing Menace of Agricultural Pests/Insects
Robots
to take Center-Stage in Crop Cultivation and Protection Measures
Nanoencapsulation
Method Finds Usage in Anti-Cancer Drugs/ Therapeutics
4. TRENDS IN THE FOOD ENCAPSULATION MARKET
Food Encapsulation: A
Survival Strategy in Food Development
Food Encapsulation: A Perfect
Vehicle for Product Differentiation
Changing Food Habits Popularize
Encapsulation
Technological Evolution in Food Encapsulation
Increased
Shelf Life Drives Demand for Encapsulation Technologies
Surging
Interest in Ethnic Cuisines, Flavors & Gourmet Food
Innovation
Drives Interest
Newer Applications Expand the Boundaries of the
Market
Encapsulating Prebiotics & Probiotics: A Lucrative Niche
High
Costs & Complexity Stalemate Growth
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. SELECT MAJOR MARKET PARTICIPANTS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
