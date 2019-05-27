Global Nanofiber Market 2019-2023| 28% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global nanofiber market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 28%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
Nanofibers have several potential applications in renewable energy and
the manufacture of sustainable products. Owing to their high-power
capabilities and great kinetic properties, nanofibers are extensively
used in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries. Furthermore, they are
also widely used in the production of several sustainable and
eco-friendly products. For instance, cellulose nanofibers are added in
paper pulp to create a paper that can be recycled over twice as much as
regular paper. Such applications of nanofibers in renewable energy and
the manufacture of sustainable products will drive demand during the
forecast period.
As per Technavio, the growing demand for biosensors will have a positive
impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the
forecast period. This global
nanofiber market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes
other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market
growth over 2019-2023.
Global nanofiber market: Growing demand for
biosensors
The need for biosensors that are used for the detection of analytes is
growing at a significant rate. These sensors combine a physiochemical
detector component and a biological component that converts the
biological response into an electrical signal. The surface area and
porosity of the detection components are critical to high sensitivity
and fast response of sensors. Thin films made of nanofibers are ideal
for use in biosensors, as they have a larger surface area when compared
with other continuous films. Carbon nanotubes and carbon nanofibers are
ideal materials for biosensor applications owing to their good
conductivity, biocompatibility, and large surface areas. This will also
lead to the growth of the global nanofiber market.
“Apart from the growing demand for biosensors, other factors such as
new product developments and increasing use of nanofibers in air and
liquid filtration systems will significantly impact the growth of the
nanofibers market size during the forecast period,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio.
Global nanofiber market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global nanofiber market by
product (polymer, carbon, glass, ceramic, and others), application (air
and liquid filtration, energy, electronics, medical, and others), and
geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America,
Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. The nanofiber market
growth in APAC can be attributed to the concerns over the increase in
air and water pollution in developing countries such as China and India.
Also, rising investments in countries such as Japan, China, and India
are also expected to drive the nanofiber market during the forecast
period.
