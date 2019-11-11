Global Naphthalene Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use of Naphthalene for Manufacturing Intermediates to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global naphthalene market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005298/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global naphthalene market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Naphthalene is widely used in the concrete industry to produce high-strength concrete. The use of naphthalene helps to reduce water consumption during concrete production and enhances the mechanical properties of concrete. Factors such as rapid urbanization, development of smart cities, and growing number of construction projects have increased the demand for concrete across the globe. These factors will fuel the growth of the global naphthalene market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30967

As per Technavio, the increasing use of naphthalene to manufacture intermediates will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Naphthalene Market: Increasing use of Naphthalene in Manufacturing Intermediates

Over recent years, naphthalene is increasingly being used in the production of intermediaries such as naphthalene sulfonates, phthalic anhydride, alkylated naphthalene solvents, azo dyes, and others. These chemical intermediaries are used in the manufacture of various drugs such as naftifine, terbinafine, nafcillin, tolnaftate, and others. The increasing demand for these drugs will boost the growth of the global naphthalene market during the forecast period.

“The increasing focus on reducing carbon dioxide emissions during cement production and the rising demand for bio-based chemicals are some other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Naphthalene Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global naphthalene market by application (naphthalene sulfonates, phthalic anhydride, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increase in residential and commercial construction activities in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005298/en/