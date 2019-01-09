Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 10% During 2019-2023| Technavio

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This natural and organic personal care product market analysis report segments the market by product (skin care, hair care, cosmetics, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio forecasts the global natural and organic personal care product market size to grow by almost USD 8.33 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of more than 10% (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global natural and organic personal care product market size will grow by almost USD 8.33 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of more than 10%. People have become aware of personal health and hygiene to prevent illness and infection from bacteria and virus. The trend of healthier living to improve the quality of life is increasing end-user preference toward natural and organic products, including skin care, hair care, cosmetics, oral care, and feminine hygiene. The presence of social media sites, designer packaging, and celebrity promotions also influence the purchasing behavior of individuals.

Rising demand for organic personal care products with naturally derived ingredients

The demand for organic personal care products with naturally derived ingredients has been rising rapidly as naturally derived ingredients such as aloe vera, green tea extract, and calendula oil are environment friendly and grown without harmful pesticides or fertilizers. Hence, they do not cause any side effects to the skin. The presence of herbal extracts and antioxidant properties in natural and organic personal care products has led to an increased popularity of these products among men and women.

“Around 38% of the market’s growth will come from the Americas. The presence of several vendors who offer natural and organic personal care products in the US is driving the growth of the market in the region. For instance, Burt's Bees, a subsidiary of The Clorox Company, which is headquartered in the US, offers products such as Naturally Nourishing Milk & Honey Body Lotion and Soothingly Sensitive Aloe & Buttermilk Body Lotion that are made of natural ingredients to prevent skin irritations and allergic reactions on the skin”, says an analyst at Technavio.

Many market players such as The Estee Lauder Companies, L'Oreal, Shiseido Company and The Clorox Company have been continuously promoting and launching new natural and organic personal care products in the market. Furthermore, the vendors are using organic ingredients such as coconut, marula, argan, and almond oil in the hair care products for hair nourishment because of the rising awareness of consumers on the use of harmful chemicals in hair care products.

This natural and organic personal care product industry research report provides in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several natural and organic personal care products manufacturers including –

Beiersdorf

L’Oréal

Shiseido Company

The Clorox Company

The Estée Lauder Companies

