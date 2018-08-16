Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market 2018-2022 | Rising Food Safety Concerns to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global near-infrared spectroscopy market 2018-2022 is expected to
post a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising food safety
concerns. The food and beverage industry are continuously testing food
quality to maintain food safety levels. The properties of fruits and
vegetables, such as soluble solids, acidity, water content, DM, and
firmness, are measured for the assessment of fiber, protein, and fat
content. The food and beverage industry use NIRS to detect food quality
because of advantages such as high speed of measurement, no requirement
of sample preparation, no change in food properties, lack of substance
pollution, and low cost. It is mainly used to analyze the fermentation,
flavors, and fragrances of food products.
This market research report on the global
near-infrared spectroscopy market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the integration of cloud computing
techniques with NIRS as one of the key emerging trends in the global
near-infrared spectroscopy market:
Global near-infrared spectroscopy market:
Integration of cloud computing techniques with NIRS
Cloud computing is a growing trend for NIRS devices connected to the
internet. For instance, the SCiO solution by Consumer Physics is a
customized spectroscopy solution for real-time analysis of samples using
the SCiO sensor and the SCiO Cloud. The SCiO Cloud stores the material
databases, chemometric models, and algorithms to process the scan
materials, which can also be received and sent to cloud using the SCiO
mobile app. Such technological advances help industries implement
solutions for instant material analysis, thereby speeding up the
business process.
“NIRS devices with cloud hosts will enable users to adopt
spectroscopy devices with cloud computing features to store large
amounts of analyzed data on the cloud and eliminate the risk of loss of
data,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life
science research tools.
Global near-infrared spectroscopy market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global near-infrared
spectroscopy market by end-user (pharmaceutical and biomedical industry,
food and beverage industry, and other industry), by product (benchtop
and portable) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 50%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The major driving factor for the
region was the shift to preventive and personalized healthcare aided by
the availability of efficient diagnostic procedures, which increases the
need for analytical instruments such as NIRS devices.
