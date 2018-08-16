Log in
Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market 2018-2022 | Rising Food Safety Concerns to Boost Demand | Technavio

08/16/2018

The global near-infrared spectroscopy market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005569/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global near-infrared spectroscopy market ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global near-infrared spectroscopy market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising food safety concerns. The food and beverage industry are continuously testing food quality to maintain food safety levels. The properties of fruits and vegetables, such as soluble solids, acidity, water content, DM, and firmness, are measured for the assessment of fiber, protein, and fat content. The food and beverage industry use NIRS to detect food quality because of advantages such as high speed of measurement, no requirement of sample preparation, no change in food properties, lack of substance pollution, and low cost. It is mainly used to analyze the fermentation, flavors, and fragrances of food products.

This market research report on the global near-infrared spectroscopy market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the integration of cloud computing techniques with NIRS as one of the key emerging trends in the global near-infrared spectroscopy market:

Global near-infrared spectroscopy market: Integration of cloud computing techniques with NIRS

Cloud computing is a growing trend for NIRS devices connected to the internet. For instance, the SCiO solution by Consumer Physics is a customized spectroscopy solution for real-time analysis of samples using the SCiO sensor and the SCiO Cloud. The SCiO Cloud stores the material databases, chemometric models, and algorithms to process the scan materials, which can also be received and sent to cloud using the SCiO mobile app. Such technological advances help industries implement solutions for instant material analysis, thereby speeding up the business process.

“NIRS devices with cloud hosts will enable users to adopt spectroscopy devices with cloud computing features to store large amounts of analyzed data on the cloud and eliminate the risk of loss of data,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools.

Global near-infrared spectroscopy market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global near-infrared spectroscopy market by end-user (pharmaceutical and biomedical industry, food and beverage industry, and other industry), by product (benchtop and portable) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 50%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The major driving factor for the region was the shift to preventive and personalized healthcare aided by the availability of efficient diagnostic procedures, which increases the need for analytical instruments such as NIRS devices.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


