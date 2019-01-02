Global Nebulization Masks Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global nebulization masks market to grow at a CAGR
of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to
accelerate in the year-over-year growth.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190101005057/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global nebulization masks market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growing inclination toward home healthcare is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
nebulization masks market 2019-2023. Home healthcare refers to
the care by healthcare professionals and other informal caregivers such
as families to patients at home. Owing to the simplicity of the
nebulization mask, many patients with respiratory diseases are
increasingly adopting these devices for use in home healthcare. Also,
factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory
disorders, the rapidly rising aging population, and increasing awareness
about nebulizers among the general population are increasing the demand
for nebulization mask for home healthcare.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global nebulization masks market is the increasing
prevalence of respiratory diseases:
Global nebulization masks market: Increasing
prevalence of respiratory diseases
Globally, the incidence of several respiratory diseases is increasing,
and the prevalence of asthma is increasing rapidly in low and
middle-income countries, especially in APAC. Also, globally, the aging
population is growing rapidly causing a rise in respiratory diseases
owing to advances in healthcare technology and the high availability of
effective treatment options. The prevalence of chronic lung disorders
and respiratory diseases is high among the aging population as the
strength of respiratory muscles decreases with growing age. These
factors are driving the demand for nebulization masks, which in turn,
drive market growth.
“According to CDC, 8.9 million adults in the US were diagnosed with
respiratory diseases in 2016 and according to Eurostat, in 2014, there
were 381, 883 deaths due to diseases of respiratory system. In 2017,
globally 650 million people were aged 65 years and above and the number
will reach 810 million by 2025. Thus, increasing the respiratory
diseases rapidly in aging population,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio.
Global nebulization masks market: Segmentation
analysis
The global nebulization masks market research report provides market
segmentation by product (reusable nebulization masks and disposable
nebulization masks) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting
for more than 48% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively.
The Americas is the largest revenue contributor to the global
nebulization masks market due to the increasing prevalence of
respiratory diseases and disorders, improved healthcare infrastructure
and the strong market presence of key vendors.
