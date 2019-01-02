Global Nebulization Masks Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global nebulization masks market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

The growing inclination toward home healthcare is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global nebulization masks market 2019-2023. Home healthcare refers to the care by healthcare professionals and other informal caregivers such as families to patients at home. Owing to the simplicity of the nebulization mask, many patients with respiratory diseases are increasingly adopting these devices for use in home healthcare. Also, factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, the rapidly rising aging population, and increasing awareness about nebulizers among the general population are increasing the demand for nebulization mask for home healthcare.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global nebulization masks market is the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases:

Global nebulization masks market: Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

Globally, the incidence of several respiratory diseases is increasing, and the prevalence of asthma is increasing rapidly in low and middle-income countries, especially in APAC. Also, globally, the aging population is growing rapidly causing a rise in respiratory diseases owing to advances in healthcare technology and the high availability of effective treatment options. The prevalence of chronic lung disorders and respiratory diseases is high among the aging population as the strength of respiratory muscles decreases with growing age. These factors are driving the demand for nebulization masks, which in turn, drive market growth.

“According to CDC, 8.9 million adults in the US were diagnosed with respiratory diseases in 2016 and according to Eurostat, in 2014, there were 381, 883 deaths due to diseases of respiratory system. In 2017, globally 650 million people were aged 65 years and above and the number will reach 810 million by 2025. Thus, increasing the respiratory diseases rapidly in aging population,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global nebulization masks market: Segmentation analysis

The global nebulization masks market research report provides market segmentation by product (reusable nebulization masks and disposable nebulization masks) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 48% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is the largest revenue contributor to the global nebulization masks market due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and disorders, improved healthcare infrastructure and the strong market presence of key vendors.

