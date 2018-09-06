Global Neotame Market Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018-2023): The Market is Projected to Surpass $16 Million by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Neotame market size is forecast to surpass USD 16 million by 2023.
The US neotame market size, with food and beverage industry growth in US
and Canada, occupies significant regional share.
Driving Good Health
The global neotame market is at a growth stage as the demand for food
additives is growing with rapid pace and manufactures are using neotame,
as it lowers the cost of production by the quantity needed to achieve
desired sweetening.
Food and beverage are increasingly using neotame for manufacturing
variety of products, due to its low cost and high efficiency, clubbed
with food authorities approval such that from the US Food and Drug
Administration (FDA), resulting in surge in demand for neotame.
The neotame market is driven by the increasing preference of health
friendly food additives and flavor, and a perfect substitute to the
sugar. Due to healthy properties of neotame such as ability to get
rapidly metabolized, get completely eliminated from the body and
maintain low sugar levels in the body, is deriving the demand for
neotame as a healthy food additive or sweetener.
Population all over the world, particularly millennial, are demanding
those food additives which can provide them healthy food such that which
are low on calories without compromising on the taste.
Since consumers are becoming health conscious about the intake of the
food and particularly carbonated and sweet drinks, neotame can thus
provide the consumer with the correct amount nutrient and low amount of
sweetness without compromising on the content of the sweetness,
therefore maintain both the taste and nutrition value. This additive
will be preferred by all the age groups which has the capability to
maintain overall healthy nutrition value and checks the weight
management of the consumers.
Key Market Development
-
Neotame, a high intensity sweetener developed by the US company
NutraSweet, has been approved by the health authorities in India for
use in pharmaceutical preparations.
