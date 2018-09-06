Log in
Global Neotame Market Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018-2023): The Market is Projected to Surpass $16 Million by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/06/2018

The "Global Neotame Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Neotame market size is forecast to surpass USD 16 million by 2023. The US neotame market size, with food and beverage industry growth in US and Canada, occupies significant regional share.

Driving Good Health

The global neotame market is at a growth stage as the demand for food additives is growing with rapid pace and manufactures are using neotame, as it lowers the cost of production by the quantity needed to achieve desired sweetening.

Food and beverage are increasingly using neotame for manufacturing variety of products, due to its low cost and high efficiency, clubbed with food authorities approval such that from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), resulting in surge in demand for neotame.

The neotame market is driven by the increasing preference of health friendly food additives and flavor, and a perfect substitute to the sugar. Due to healthy properties of neotame such as ability to get rapidly metabolized, get completely eliminated from the body and maintain low sugar levels in the body, is deriving the demand for neotame as a healthy food additive or sweetener.

Population all over the world, particularly millennial, are demanding those food additives which can provide them healthy food such that which are low on calories without compromising on the taste.

Since consumers are becoming health conscious about the intake of the food and particularly carbonated and sweet drinks, neotame can thus provide the consumer with the correct amount nutrient and low amount of sweetness without compromising on the content of the sweetness, therefore maintain both the taste and nutrition value. This additive will be preferred by all the age groups which has the capability to maintain overall healthy nutrition value and checks the weight management of the consumers.

Key Market Development

  • Neotame, a high intensity sweetener developed by the US company NutraSweet, has been approved by the health authorities in India for use in pharmaceutical preparations.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Market Insights

3. Market Dynamics

4. Market Segmentation

5. Regional Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

  • Foodchem International Corporation
  • Fooding Group Limited
  • Sweetner Holdings Inc.
  • Prinova Group LLC
  • JJD Enterprises
  • H&A Canada Inc.
  • Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
  • Sweetener India
  • A&Z Food Additives Co. Ltd.
  • JK Sucralose Inc.
  • WuHan HuaSweet Co. Ltd.
  • NutraSweet Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kv9hh9/global_neotame?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
