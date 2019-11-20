Global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Ackermann Instrumente GmbH and adeor medical AG | Technavio

The global neuroendoscopy devices market is poised to grow by USD 127.37 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006017/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global neuroendoscopy devices market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 145-page research report with TOC on "Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Rigid and semi-rigid endoscopes, and Flexible endoscopes), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2024".

The market is driven by the rising number of new product launches. In addition, the widening availability of specialist surgeries in medical tourism destinations is anticipated to further boost the growth of the neuroendoscopy devices market.

Vendors in the market are launching a range of new product lines offering better options to the buyers. This has further stimulated the demand for medical equipment in the market. Healthcare equipment manufacturers are exploring the potential opportunities for converting this increased demand for medical devices into a continuous cycle of innovation and improvisation for enhanced products. Moreover, the low cost of surgeries and the availability of advanced hospitals and clinics in the emerging economies is driving the growth of medical tourism, thereby creating a need for advanced equipment such as neuroendoscopy devices.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Companies:

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments including arthroscopy, bronchoscopy, diflex systems, and others. The company offers 58-6750 spinal endoscope, a spinal endoscope with the Ackermann Plus telescope that provides a 25-degree direction of view for minimally invasive spinal surgeries.

adeor medical AG

adeor medical AG is headquartered in Germany and operates under business segments including neuro/microsurgery, gynecology, and vascular surgery. The company’s key offerings for the neuroendoscopy devices market is Zeppelin, an ingenious device used for neuroendoscopic indications, intraventricular processes, arachnoidal cysts and cystic cerebral tumors, endoscopically assisted neurosurgery, occlusive hydrocephalus, transnasal transsphenoidal pituitary gland surgery, and intraventricular hemorrhages.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and has business operations under various business segments, namely B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company’s key offering in the neuroendoscopy devices market includes MINOP and PAEDISCOPE.

Clarus Medical LLC

Clarus Medical LLC is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: airway, spine, inspection, and neuro. The company offers Clarus 3000N, a flexible fiberoptic endoscope that is used to access and visualize nerves, neural tissues, and the surrounding tissues.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business segments: cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. The company’s key offerings include NeuroPEN and Channel for the global neuroendoscopy devices market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Neuroendoscopy Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2024)

Rigid and semi-rigid endoscopes

Flexible endoscopes

Neuroendoscopy Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006017/en/