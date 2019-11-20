Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Neurology Devices Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Abbott Laboratories and B. Braun Melsungen AG | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 09:09am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global neurology devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 9.02 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005523/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global neurology devices market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global neurology devices market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 171-page research report with TOC on "Neurology Devices Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Neurostimulation devices, Interventional neurology devices, Neurosurgery devices, Cerebrospinal fluid management devices, and Others), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of the neurological disorders. In addition, the strong prevalence of wearable neurology devices is anticipated to further boost the growth of the neurology devices market.

The prevalence of neurological disorders which include PD, MS, sleep apnea, epilepsy, brain tumors, brain aneurysm, brain stroke, and brain tumors is increasing. These disorders are associated with the central and peripheral nervous systems. Patients experience pain, neurological instability, seizures, paralysis, and muscle weakness under these conditions. Several factors including chromosomal abnormalities or congenital defects in genes cause these neurological conditions. Thus, the increasing prevalence of the neurological disorders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Neurology Devices Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, and Other. The company offers products such as NT2000IX Radiofrequency Generator and Proclaim DRG Neurostimulator System.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Hospital Care, Aesculap, OPM, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers products such as Neuroendoscopy, Power Systems, Cerebro Vascular Clips, Cranial Fixation, and Dura Substitution to its customers.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Medical, Life Sciences, and Interventional. The company offers products such as Spetzler Adjustable Base Unit and ALLPORT Mastoid Retractor to its customers.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers products such as G4 RF Generator Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management and Vercise PC with Neural Navigator 2 Advancing DBS Therapy.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers products such as PULSERIDER Aneurysm Neck Reconstruction Device and CERENOVUS SPECTRA Family of Coils to its customers.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Neurology Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Neurostimulation devices
  • Interventional neurology devices
  • Neurosurgery devices
  • Cerebrospinal fluid management devices
  • Others

Neurology Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Neuroendoscopy Devices Market – Global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and product (rigid and semi-rigid endoscopes and flexible endoscopes).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aUNITEDHEALTH : Thinking about trading options or stock in Facebook, Microsoft, Roku, Square, or UnitedHealth Group?
PR
09:32aVISA : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Advanced Micro Devices, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nike, or Visa?
PR
09:32aSPENDEDGE : Forecasts a Spend Growth of over USD 8 Billion for the Caustic Soda Market
BU
09:31aBioTeam Promotes Industry Veteran Dr. Ari Berman to CEO
BU
09:31aBIOCATCH : Now Available for Direct Purchase and Activation on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
BU
09:31aCANADABIS CAPITAL INC. INTRODUCES CANNABIS ROOT-INFUSED PRODUCT LINE : Stigma Roots
AQ
09:31aARBORCROWD : Investors Receive Strong Returns on the Sale of Quarry Station Apartments
BU
09:31aCALIFORNIA LIFE SCIENCES ASSOCIATION : (CLSA) Adds Leaders from AbbVie, Merck and Lasana Partners to Board of Directors
BU
09:31aMEDIA ALERT : New Signal Sciences Retail E-commerce Report Unveils Top Web Attack Methods, Patterns and Defensive Measures
BU
09:31aGlobal Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and Amazon.com Inc. | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
3FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
4EUROSTOXX : Trade friction, oil drive European shares to worst day in six weeks
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group