Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Neurology Devices Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and B. Braun Melsungen AG | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 11:19pm EDT

The global neurology devices market is poised to grow by USD 9.02 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428006106/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neurology Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neurology Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 171-page research report with TOC on "Neurology Devices Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Neurostimulation devices, Interventional neurology devices, Neurosurgery devices, Cerebrospinal fluid management devices, and Others), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/neurology-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of the neurological disorders. In addition, adoption of wearable neurology devices is anticipated to further boost the growth of the neurology devices market.

The prevalence of neurological disorders such as PD, MS, sleep apnea, epilepsy, brain tumors, brain aneurysm, brain stroke, and brain tumors is increasing. Neurological disorders are associated with central and peripheral nervous systems. Patients suffering from these conditions experience pain, neurological instability, seizures, paralysis, and muscle weakness. Factors such as chromosomal abnormalities or congenital defects in genes are responsible for these conditions. Consequently, the demand for wearable neurological devices to detect and monitor patients with neurological disorders such as seizures and PD is increasing. Healthcare professionals use the recorded health data from these devices to obtain a better outcome. Thus, the increasing prevalence of the neurological disorders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Neurology Devices Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, and Other. The company offers products such as NT2000IX Radiofrequency Generator and Proclaim DRG Neurostimulator System.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Hospital Care, Aesculap, OPM, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers products such as Neuroendoscopy, Power Systems, Cerebro Vascular Clips, Cranial Fixation, and Dura Substitution to its customers.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Medical, Life Sciences, and Interventional. The company offers products such as Spetzler Adjustable Base Unit and ALLPORT Mastoid Retractor to its customers.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers products such as G4 RF Generator Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management and Vercise PC with Neural Navigator 2 Advancing DBS Therapy.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers products such as PULSERIDER Aneurysm Neck Reconstruction Device and CERENOVUS SPECTRA Family of Coils to its customers.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Neurology Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Neurostimulation devices
  • Interventional neurology devices
  • Neurosurgery devices
  • Cerebrospinal fluid management devices
  • Others

Neurology Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:35aYOC AG : YOC publishes 2019 annual financial statements: VIS.X(R) trading platform as driver of corporate development
EQ
12:35aAIRBUS SE : Airbus reports First Quarter (Q1) 2020 results
EQ
12:34aSTANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart profit falls 12% on coronavirus crisis
RE
12:33aS OIL : 1Q 2020 Earnings Release
PU
12:32aGEMDALE : China's Gemdale reverses move to lower 2021 bond coupon rate after backlash
RE
12:32aNORDEA BANK : First quarter results 2020
AQ
12:30aCobre Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
12:29aJD COM : applies for $3 billion Hong Kong secondary listing - sources
RE
12:27aXUNLEI : Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year 2019
AQ
12:24aTYSON FOODS : Trump order keeping meat packing plants open worries unions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge
3APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
4ALPHABET INC. : Asia shares extend gains as economies slowly re-open, oil rallies
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : expects China recovery by September as coronavirus seen easing
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group