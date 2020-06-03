Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Neuromodulation Market 2020-2024 | Technological Advances to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the neuromodulation market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.2 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005421/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neuromodulation Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neuromodulation Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio’s latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Neuromodulation Market Download free sample report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, NeuroMetrix Inc., Neuronetics Inc., Nevro Corp., Nuvectra Co., OMRON Corp., and Zynex Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technological advances have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/neuromodulation-market-industry-analysis

Neuromodulation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Neuromodulation Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Implantable Neuromodulation Devices
  • External Neuromodulation Devices
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40310

Neuromodulation Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our neuromodulation market report covers the following areas:

  • Neuromodulation Market Size
  • Neuromodulation Market Trends
  • Neuromodulation Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the acceptance and regulatory approval of new indications as one of the prime reasons driving the neuromodulation market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Neuromodulation Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist neuromodulation market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the neuromodulation market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the neuromodulation market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of neuromodulation market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Implantable neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • External neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Improving reimbursement policies
  • Strategic collaborations and acquisitions
  • Expanding indications

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Boston Scientific Corp.
  • LivaNova Plc
  • Medtronic Plc
  • NeuroMetrix Inc.
  • Neuronetics Inc.
  • Nevro Corp.
  • Nuvectra Co.
  • OMRON Corp.
  • Zynex Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pEUROFINS : Technologies Launches Total Antibody (IgG, IgA and IgM) Detection ELISA Assays to Aid the Rapid Identification of Persons Who Have Been Exposed to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)
BU
01:11pRetailers and Suppliers Cite Meeting the Needs of Shoppers as the Top Advantage of Collaboration in a New Precima/Coresight Research Study
BU
01:10pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Hires Auto Industry Veterans & Launches Dealer Floorplan Financing Group
AQ
01:10pDEADLINE ALERT FOR HALL, LOPE, AND CONN : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
01:09pWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Final Results
PR
01:08pNTT DOCOMO : Qualcomm Completes Validation of Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem on NTT DOCOMO's Low-Power Wide-Area Networks
AQ
01:07pBANK WINDHOEK : Triennial Submission Deadlines Extended
AQ
01:07pSTANBIC : Kickstarts Countrywide Distribution of COVID-19 Donations
AQ
01:06pELLIE MAE : Announces New Data Delivery Method, Encompass Data Connect Now Includes a Hosted Delivery Choice
AQ
01:06pALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIBLE FUND : Monthly Closed End Fund Earnings Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group