Global Neuromodulation Market by Technology, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/06/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

The "Global Neuromodulation Market - Segmented by Technology, Application, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neuromodulation market is expected to register a CAGR of about 14% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Increase in the Aging Population to Fuel Market Growth

Neurological diseases are frequent in older adults, affecting around 55% of people age 55 and older. Degenerative diseases, like dementia and Parkinson's disease, as well as strokes and headaches are frequently encountered neurological diseases in elderly patients.

Neuromodulation is an intracranial, electrical neuromodulation therapy that has FDA approval for the treatment of the neurological most of the diseases, like bladder control, headache, tremors, chronic pain, stroke, minimally conscious state, and spinal cord injury, which are most commonly found in the elderly population. The proven efficacy and improving acceptance of this technology will lead to the surge in the market size during the forecast period.

Other factors that will affect the growth of the market positively include rising prevalence of neurological disorders to spur market growth, strong product pipeline to propel the market, expanded target applications and new indications are expected to stimulate the growth of neuromodulation devices and investments and funds.

Notable Highlights
  • Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies Due to Lack of Practice Guide Lines
  • North America to Maintain Dominance

Key Development in the Market

  • FDA Clears Xavant Technology's Stimpod NMS460 Non-Invasive NeuromodulationDevice for Treatment of Chronic Intractable Pain.
Companies Featured
  • Biocontrol Medical
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cyberonics Inc.
  • Medtronic Inc.
  • Neuronetics Inc.
  • NeuroPace Inc.
  • NeuroSigma Inc.
  • Nevro Corporation
  • St. Jude Medical Inc.
  • Synapse Biomedical Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/45v7xk/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
