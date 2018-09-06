Global Neuromodulation Market by Technology, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global neuromodulation market is expected to register a CAGR of
about 14% over the forecast period 2018-2023.
Increase in the Aging Population to Fuel Market Growth
Neurological diseases are frequent in older adults, affecting around 55%
of people age 55 and older. Degenerative diseases, like dementia and
Parkinson's disease, as well as strokes and headaches are frequently
encountered neurological diseases in elderly patients.
Neuromodulation is an intracranial, electrical neuromodulation therapy
that has FDA approval for the treatment of the neurological most of the
diseases, like bladder control, headache, tremors, chronic pain, stroke,
minimally conscious state, and spinal cord injury, which are most
commonly found in the elderly population. The proven efficacy and
improving acceptance of this technology will lead to the surge in the
market size during the forecast period.
Other factors that will affect the growth of the market positively
include rising prevalence of neurological disorders to spur market
growth, strong product pipeline to propel the market, expanded target
applications and new indications are expected to stimulate the growth of
neuromodulation devices and investments and funds.
Notable Highlights
-
Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies Due to Lack of Practice Guide Lines
-
North America to Maintain Dominance
Key Development in the Market
-
FDA Clears Xavant Technology's Stimpod NMS460 Non-Invasive
NeuromodulationDevice for Treatment of Chronic Intractable Pain.
Companies Featured
-
Biocontrol Medical
-
Boston Scientific Corporation
-
Cyberonics Inc.
-
Medtronic Inc.
-
Neuronetics Inc.
-
NeuroPace Inc.
-
NeuroSigma Inc.
-
Nevro Corporation
-
St. Jude Medical Inc.
-
Synapse Biomedical Inc.
