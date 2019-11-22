Global Next Generation Sequencing Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Illumina Inc. and Invitae Corp. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global next generation sequencing market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 5.67 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders. In addition, the reduced cost of gene sequencing is anticipated to further boost the growth of the next generation sequencing market.

Specific procedures used in instances of artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization (IVF) involve early diagnosis to help to prevent health conditions and physical disabilities in newborns. This is encouraging vendors to introduce products such as Ion ReproSeq preimplantation genetic screening (PGS) Kit, which is based on the ion torrent sequencing technology. A common genetic defect, aneuploidy, can be determined by a screening method, preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) and next generation sequencing (NGS) for complete analysis. Thus, the growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Next Generation Sequencing Market Companies:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers QX200 Droplet Digital PCR System as an automated PCR system.

Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl

Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl is headquartered in Luxembourg and offers products through the following business units: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other. The company offers INVIEW De Novo Genome 2.0 to its customers.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers NGS Oncology Assays to end-users such as laboratories and clinics.

Illumina Inc.

Illumina Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. The company offers Nextera XT DNA Library Preparation Kit as a kit to prepare sequencing libraries.

Invitae Corp.

Invitae Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the unified business segment. The company offers Invitae Boosted Exome test, which provides a clear evidence-based analysis of an individual’s exome.

Next Generation Sequencing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Consumables

Equipment

Next Generation Sequencing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

