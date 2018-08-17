Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Non-Destructive Testing Equipment - Procurement Market Intelligence


The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract
cycle performance in the Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment
Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category
strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges,
and implement sourcing best practices.
The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and
potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services,
which can help in planning and in executing category management
activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on
providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to prioritize
engagement with suppliers that offer end of lifecycle management for the
category.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the
global non-destructive testing equipment market is the growing demand
from the oil and gas industry.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management
strategies for the buyers in the global non-destructive testing
equipment market is to ensure strict adherence to the regulations in
order to minimize the possibility of any violations.
Companies Featured
-
MISTRAS
-
SGS
-
Olympus
-
Bureau Veritas
-
GE
-
Fujifilm
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Insights
3. Category Pricing Insights
4. Cost-Saving Opportunities
5. Best Practices
6. Category Ecosystem
7. Category Management Strategy
8. Category Management Enablers
9. Suppliers Selection
10. Suppliers Under Coverage
11. US Market Insights
12. Category Definition
