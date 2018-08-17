Log in
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 07:37pm CEST

The "Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to prioritize engagement with suppliers that offer end of lifecycle management for the category.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global non-destructive testing equipment market is the growing demand from the oil and gas industry.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global non-destructive testing equipment market is to ensure strict adherence to the regulations in order to minimize the possibility of any violations.

Companies Featured

  • MISTRAS
  • SGS
  • Olympus
  • Bureau Veritas
  • GE
  • Fujifilm

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

3. Category Pricing Insights

4. Cost-Saving Opportunities

5. Best Practices

6. Category Ecosystem

7. Category Management Strategy

8. Category Management Enablers

9. Suppliers Selection

10. Suppliers Under Coverage

11. US Market Insights

12. Category Definition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8c62f6/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
