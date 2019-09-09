Log in
Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2019-2023 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

09/09/2019 | 08:46am EDT

The global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market size is poised to grow by USD 14.01 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005550/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page research report with TOC on "Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices Market Analysis Report by product (wearable devices and non-wearable devices), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2019 - 2023" at:

https://www.technavio.com/report/non-invasive-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures. In addition, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the growing number of government programs are expected to further boost the growth of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market.

The increasing demand for non-invasive procedures is one of the major reasons for the growth of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market. The demand for non-invasive procedures is increasing mainly due to their ease of operation, fewer side-effects, and minimum discomfort. Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices are increasingly being used as alternatives to conventional blood glucose monitoring devices as the latter method causes pain and discomfort to patients. Thus, the demand for non-invasive glucose monitoring devices is expected to increase, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample Report

The prevalence of diabetes has increased significantly over the years. Diabetes is a chronic, life-threatening condition characterized by high levels of glucose in the blood. Sedentary lifestyles such as physical inactivity and obesity are the main factors responsible for the increasing prevalence of diabetes. This is increasing the demand for non-invasive glucose monitoring devices, which offer pain-free monitoring. Thus, the rising prevalence of diabetes will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Cnoga Medical Ltd.
  • Evia Medical Technologies
  • Helo Corp.
  • RISE Life Science Corp.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

  • Wearable devices
  • Non-wearable devices

Key Regions for the Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
