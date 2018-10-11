Global Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 - 16% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years - Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)
Therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the
forecast period, according to their latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005336/en/
Technavio analysts forecast the global NAFLD Therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of over 16% by 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
The strategic alliances are one of the major trends being witnessed in
the global
non-alcoholic fatty liver disease therapeutics market 2018-2022.
Vendors in the global NAFLD therapeutics market are regularly engaging
in strategic alliances to strengthen their market position. Key vendors
are strategically acquiring businesses to gain a competitive advantage
in the market.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease therapeutics
market is the increasing prevalence of NAFLD:
Global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
therapeutics market: Increasing prevalence of NAFLD
NAFLD is the most common cause of liver dysfunction and a global health
problem. The prevalence of NAFLD is increasing with the rise in the
prevalence of obesity in industrialized societies, and it is the most
common chronic liver disorder in Western countries.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious
and rare diseases, “In some individuals, NAFLD progresses to
end-stage liver disease, leading to liver-related morbidity and
mortality. The prevalence of NAFLD in Hispanics is more compared with
the prevalence of the disease in Caucasians. The major risk factors
associated with NAFLD are obesity, gastric bypass surgery, dyslipidemia,
hypertension, and type 2 diabetes.”
Global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis
The global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease therapeutics market
research report provides market segmentation by route of administration
(oral ROA and parenteral ROA) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and
APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
Among the route of administrations, the oral ROA segment held the
largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 92% of the market.
This ROA segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast
period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 44% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The
Americas is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast
period due to the launch of new product offerings and the existence of a
strong pipeline for NAFLD.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005336/en/