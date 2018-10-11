Global Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 - 16% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years - Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) Therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The strategic alliances are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease therapeutics market 2018-2022. Vendors in the global NAFLD therapeutics market are regularly engaging in strategic alliances to strengthen their market position. Key vendors are strategically acquiring businesses to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease therapeutics market is the increasing prevalence of NAFLD:

Global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease therapeutics market: Increasing prevalence of NAFLD

NAFLD is the most common cause of liver dysfunction and a global health problem. The prevalence of NAFLD is increasing with the rise in the prevalence of obesity in industrialized societies, and it is the most common chronic liver disorder in Western countries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, “In some individuals, NAFLD progresses to end-stage liver disease, leading to liver-related morbidity and mortality. The prevalence of NAFLD in Hispanics is more compared with the prevalence of the disease in Caucasians. The major risk factors associated with NAFLD are obesity, gastric bypass surgery, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes.”

Global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

The global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease therapeutics market research report provides market segmentation by route of administration (oral ROA and parenteral ROA) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Among the route of administrations, the oral ROA segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 92% of the market. This ROA segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 44% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period due to the launch of new product offerings and the existence of a strong pipeline for NAFLD.

