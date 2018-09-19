Global Non-resilient Flooring Market 2018-2022| Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

The global non-resilient flooring market report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022.

A key non-resilient flooring market driver is the rapid penetration of ceramic flooring. In addition to APAC, there has been an increase in the demand for ceramic flooring products from developed countries such as the US in 2017. The ability of ceramic flooring products to replicate wood and stone finishes is fueling the demand. The advancements in digital printing technology are being leveraged by the vendors to provide ceramic tiles with a wide range of design aesthetics.

This global non-resilient flooring market research report also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for waterproof non-resilient flooring will be one of the key non-resilient flooring market trends:

Global non-resilient flooring market: Growing demand for waterproof non-resilient flooring

Owing to the increasing demand for waterproof flooring, several vendors in the market have been offering waterproof wood laminate flooring products. These laminates consist of a core composed of wooden fiberboards and have a plasticized top layer that is resistant to water spillage.

“The laminate flooring products are not considered ideal for high moisture environments such as bathrooms, kitchens, and basements. But the waterproof laminate flooring provides a high degree of protection from damage by water through spills as they are confined to the plasticized top layer. Many vendors guarantee moisture protection in their range of laminate flooring products,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction.

Global non-resilient flooring market: Segmentation analysis

This non-resilient flooring market analysis segments the market by product (ceramics and wood and laminates) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The ceramics segment held the largest non-resilient flooring market share in 2017, accounting for around 81% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with about 62% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

