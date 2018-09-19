Global Non-resilient Flooring Market 2018-2022| Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

The global non-resilient flooring market report by Technavio
A key non-resilient flooring market driver is the rapid penetration of
ceramic flooring. In addition to APAC, there has been an increase in the
demand for ceramic flooring products from developed countries such as
the US in 2017. The ability of ceramic flooring products to replicate
wood and stone finishes is fueling the demand. The advancements in
digital printing technology are being leveraged by the vendors to
provide ceramic tiles with a wide range of design aesthetics.
This global
non-resilient flooring market research report also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for waterproof
non-resilient flooring will be one of the key non-resilient flooring
market trends:
Global non-resilient flooring market: Growing
demand for waterproof non-resilient flooring
Owing to the increasing demand for waterproof flooring, several vendors
in the market have been offering waterproof wood laminate flooring
products. These laminates consist of a core composed of wooden
fiberboards and have a plasticized top layer that is resistant to water
spillage.
“The laminate flooring products are not considered ideal for high
moisture environments such as bathrooms, kitchens, and basements. But
the waterproof laminate flooring provides a high degree of protection
from damage by water through spills as they are confined to the
plasticized top layer. Many vendors guarantee moisture protection in
their range of laminate flooring products,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on construction.
Global non-resilient flooring market:
Segmentation analysis
This non-resilient flooring market analysis segments the market by
product (ceramics and wood and laminates) and geography (the Americas,
APAC, and EMEA).
The ceramics segment held the largest non-resilient flooring market
share in 2017, accounting for around 81% of the market. This product
segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the
forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with about 62% of the market share, followed
by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the
market throughout the period 2018-2022.
