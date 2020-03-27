Log in
Global Nutraceuticals Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Archer Daniels Midland Co. | Technavio

03/27/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

The nutraceuticals market is poised to grow by USD 180.38 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005451/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Nutraceuticals Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Nutraceuticals Market Analysis Report by Product (Functional food, Functional beverages, and Dietary supplements), and Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-nutraceuticals-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising demand for nutraceuticals with medical benefits. In addition, the rising number of health-conscious consumers is anticipated to boost the growth of the nutraceuticals market.

Health-conscious consumers opt for nutraceuticals to obtain maximum medical and personal benefits. Nutraceuticals play a crucial role in modifying and maintaining physiological functions required for the proper functioning of the body. Nutraceuticals contain antioxidants, probiotics, and polyunsaturated fatty acids which help in managing health issues, such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, cholesterol, osteoporosis, arthritis and diabetes. With consumers becoming more aware of the medical benefits of nutraceuticals, the demand for nutraceuticals is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Nutraceuticals Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories has its business operations under various segments, such as established pharmaceuticals, nutritionals, diagnostics, cardiovascular and neuromodulation. The company offers a range of nutraceuticals products such as ENSURE ORIGINAL.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates its business through various divisions, including Ag services and oilseeds, carbohydrate Solution, nutrition, and others. The company offers a range of nutraceuticals products such as Novasoy.

BASF SE

BASF SE has its business operations under various segments, such as agricultural solutions, chemicals, functional materials & solutions, and performance products. The company offers a range of nutraceuticals products such as Covitol.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as Animal Nutrition & Protein, Food Ingredients & Applications, Origination & Processing, and Industrial & Financial Services. The company offers a range of nutraceuticals products such as Clear Valley high oleic oils.

Danone SA

Danone SA has its business operations under various segments, such as essential dairy & plant-based international, essential dairy & plant-based North America, specialized nutrition, and waters. The company offers a range of nutraceuticals products including Actimel.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Nutraceuticals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

  • Functional food - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Functional beverages - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dietary supplements - size and forecast 2019-2024

Nutraceuticals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
