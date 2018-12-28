Global Octopus Market 2018-2022| Rise in Octopus Farming to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global octopus market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand
for exotic meat. The increasing disposable income and evolving taste
preferences of people worldwide have resulted in an increasing demand
for octopus, and it is gaining popularity among exporters and chefs.
Millennials form one of the major consumer segment for octopus,
attributable to their inclination toward new tastes, flavors, and
experiences. Their food habits are also characterized by healthier
choices such as low-carb diets. These factors are augmenting the demand
for octopus. The increasing use of octopus as exotic meat is, therefore,
one of the drivers for the global market.
As per Technavio, the rise in octopus farming will have a positive
impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the
forecast period. This global
octopus market 2018-2022 research report also analyses other
important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over
2018-2022.
Global octopus market: Rise in octopus farming
The demand for octopus is increasing, however, the number of octopus
landings has been decreasing.. As inventories worldwide are becoming
low, to bridge the supply-demand gap, many researchers are trying to
achieve success in octopus farming. Common octopuses have high growth
rates and a short life cycle, making them ideal for commercial
aquaculture. Researchers are trying to create and simulate environments
that improve the viability of octopuses conceived by artificial
incubation under farming conditions.. Many advances have been made in
this direction. Therefore, it is expected that the global octopus market
will witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.
“The evolving taste of millennium's, coupled with growing health
concerns, is leading to the growing popularity of octopus meat. As
octopus can be eaten raw, it has found quick popularity as an ingredient
in poke bowls. Hawaiian poke bowls are a popular trend internationally;
the inclusion of octopus as one of the ingredients is expected to help
the market grow in the coming years,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on food.
Global octopus market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global octopus market by
product (fresh and processed) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and
the Americas).
The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to
44%, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. However, during the
forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to register the highest
incremental growth, followed by the Americas.
